The Nigerian Government stated that Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is in contempt of the order of the National Industrial Court.

This was disclosed by Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice in a statement she issued on Wednesday in Abuja reacting to news of the strike

Added that the issue of removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in the cost of living, which precipitated the above court action are the very same issues over which NLC has now issued another strike notice.

Judgment

The Solicitor-General drew the attention of the members of the NLC and the general public to the pendency of SUIT NO: NICN/ABJ/158/2023 – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & ANOR V. NIGERIAN LABOUR CONGRESS & ANOR before the National Industrial Court, adding:

“His Lordship, J Anuwe, had on June 5, 2023, granted an injunctive order restraining NLC and Trade Union Congress from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending Motion on Notice.

“The motion on notice is also praying for an order of interlocutory injunction for parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the dispute or issues submitted to the court and the said Motion on Notice is still pending”.

She added that The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana, SAN.

“It is, therefore, our minimum expectation that NLC will allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court”.

Reason and understanding

Jedy-Agba added the latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain that the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC President against the court, adding:

“ Indeed, the avowed penchant of the leadership of the union for casting aspersions on the Judiciary is quite worrisome and concerning.

“Aside from the above legal inhibition against any strike action of any nature, we also note that both the Federal and State Governments are engaging with stakeholders to cushion the collateral effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and increment in fuel price.

“It would be a great act of service to Nigerian workers and the nation’s economy for NLC to explore negotiations rather than embark on any strike action.

“We, therefore, urge NLC to allow good reason to prevail by adhering to the time-tested principles of lis pendis and rule of law to avert adverse consequences ,” she advised.

What you should know

Last Month, The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja division, restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on strike over the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The Federal Government had asked the court for an interim injunction restraining the labour unions from proceeding on the strike scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Delivering the ruling, OY Anuwe, the presiding judge, said the unions should halt the planned strike pending the hearing and determination of the ex parte motion filed by the federal government.