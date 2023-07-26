Google on Wednesday announced that Nigerians can now make payments on its Play Store using the local currency, the naira.

This followed its partnership with Verve, the largest domestic card scheme in Africa, to make digital transactions on Google Play Store easier and more accessible for Nigerians.

As of today, Google said Nigerians can use their Verve cards to make purchases on the Google Play Store, strengthening the digital ecosystem in Nigeria.

Coming at a time banks in the country are struggling to meet forex demands from their customers to make international payments, the announcement comes as a relief for Nigerians buying apps from the Google Store.

Under this new arrangement, Google will process Verve transactions within Nigeria.

These transactions will be undertaken in Nigerian Naira (NG) and treated as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions.

As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store.

Deepening app economy

Commenting on the development, Anthea Crawford, Head of Retail and Payment Partnerships at Google Play, said:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Verve, expanding Google Play access for more Nigerians. The introduction of local payments with Verve cards is a significant milestone, enabling more Nigerians to participate in the app economy and access the apps they need.”

On his part, the Managing Director of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude stated that the integration with Google Play is a significant stride towards achieving Verve’s vision of promoting financial inclusion.

“We are excited to bring digital content and services closer to Verve cardholders, hence bridging the digital divide. As a foremost payment card scheme in Nigeria, Verve’s expanding acceptance promotes inclusion by extending the reach of digital services to a larger segment of the Nigerian population. Maximizing this exciting possibility, users can now add their Verve Cards to their Google Play Account and pay in Naira, without stress,” he said.

He added that the new partnership simplifies the payment process for Google Play Store apps and services and contributes significantly to a more inclusive digital environment for Nigerians.