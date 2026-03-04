Some communities in parts of Niger State and regions between Gombe and Borno states face blackouts as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) begins maintenance operations.

TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, announced the maintenance operations in two separate statements issued on Wednesday.

Mbah said engineers commenced maintenance on the 150MVA 330/132/33kV Transformer TR1 at the Fakun Transmission Substation located in Niger State.

What TCN is saying

The TCN noted that the maintenance includes installing transformer explosion and fire prevention technology at the substation.

“The TCN wishes to inform the public that a maintenance exercise is currently ongoing on the 150MVA 330/132/33kV Transformer TR1 at the Fakun Transmission Substation.

“The exercise commenced today, Wednesday, March 4, and will end tomorrow, Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“The maintenance is being carried out to enable TCN engineers to install SERGI Fast Depressurization, Transformer Explosion and Fire Prevention Technology on the transformer,” Mbah said.

Mbah announced that, consequently, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) would be unable to off-take electricity for supply to customers in some Niger communities, including New Bussa, Kaiama, Wawa, Agwara, and environs.

More insights

While power outages will be experienced for two days in some parts of Niger State, disruption is expected to last only on Wednesday in regions between Gombe and Borno states.

According to the statement, the maintenance crew will carry out a planned outage on the Dadin-Kowa–Biu 330kV Transmission Line on Wednesday, with operations expected to last until 6 p.m

The transmission line serves Dadin-Kowa, Biu, and their environs — locations between Gombe and Borno states.

Mbah said the maintenance exercise would enable the crew to replace broken insulators on about 10 towers along the line route.

“As a result, Yola Disco (YEDC) will be unable to off-take electricity for onward delivery to its customers in Dadin-Kowa, Biu, and their environs,” the second statement read.

The TCN added that the power supply would be restored immediately after the exercise is completed.

What you should know

In June 2025, the TCN commenced construction of a turn-in-turn-out (TITO) connection in the northern region, specifically along the 330kV Jos–Bauchi–Gombe transmission line.

According to a statement issued by Mbah in Abuja, the project was intended to connect the Bauchi 330kV Transmission Substation to the national grid.

During the construction period, the Gombe and Biu transmission substations continued to receive power through the Dadin-Kowa Hydro Power Plant and the Maiduguri Substation, with additional support from the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).