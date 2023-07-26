The Nigerian stock market started the week with a bullish trend, as the total value of listed equities increased by N144 billion.

The market ended Monday’s trading session on a bullish note, as the market capitalization increased by 0.41% to settle at N35,539 trillion.

This represents N144 billion appreciation from the previous close of N35,395 trillion on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.41% to close at 65,268.28 points, from the previous trading session closing of 65,003.39 points.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 65,0268.28 points

% Day Change: 0.41%

% YTD: +27.35%

Market Cap: N35,539 trillion

Volume Traded: 831.501 million

Value: N12.94 billion

Deals: 9,768

Top Traded Stocks

The market witnessed a remarkable increase in trading activity, with the number of deals reaching 9,768, up from 8,915 in the previous period.

The market witnessed a drop in trading activity on Monday, with the total value of shares traded closing at N12.94 billion. This represented N1.32 billion (9.31%) fall from the N14.26 billion posted on Friday.

The market witnessed a remarkable surge in trading volume, as 831.50 million shares changed hands. This represented a 7.88% rise from 770.80 billion shares transacted last week Friday, a variance of 60.7 million shares in the market.

The stock market witnessed a high level of activity today, with three equities dominating the trading volume. FBNH, UBA and FCMB accounted for the largest number of shares exchanged among all the listed companies.

FBNH recorded 878 transactions involving 346.99 million shares. UBA followed with 710 transactions involving 62.79 million shares. FCMB came third with 310 transactions involving 45.74 million shares.

The Nigerian equities market experienced a surge in activity today, as market participants displayed enthusiasm for some of the leading financial institutions in the nation. FBNH emerged as the most traded stock, with a total value of N7.44 billion. UBA came in second, with a value of N925.94 million. GTCO registered N780.13 million in the value of turnover.

SWOOTs Watch

The banking sector recorded a decline in profitability at the close of the market today, as three of the major players reported lower earnings. GTCO, UBA and ZENITH BANK saw their earnings fall by 1.28%, 1.17%, 0.67% respectively.

AIRTEL AFRICA, DANGOTE CEMENT, MTN NIGERIA, BUA CEMENT and BUA FOODS maintained their closing prices from yesterday, indicating a steady market performance for these companies. This implies that there were no significant shifts in their competitive advantages or investor confidence.

FUGAZ Update

FBNH was the only financial institution that outperformed the market in the last trading session, as it saw its stock value rise by 9.82%. The other major banks in the sector suffered losses, with ACCESS HOLDINGS, GTCO, UBA, and ZENITH BANK recording share price declines of 2.18%, 1.28%, 1.17%, and 0.67% respectively.