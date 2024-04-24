Ann Eniyamire, the daughter of the late Justice Moses Bello, former President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Abuja, has petitioned the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari, Abuja, seeking entitlement to 11.11% of her late father’s properties, including estates and stocks.

Eniyamire, asserting her status as one of the late judge’s children, urged Justice M.A. Madugu on Wednesday to enforce her entitlement as stipulated in her late father’s will.

In the suit labeled CV/667/2024, Eniyamire’s attorney, Barrister Yahuza Mahraz, argued that his client was deprived of her rightful share by the executor of the will, Reverend Father Ezekiel John (first defendant), and others involved in the estate’s administration.

Eniyamire claims her father decreed that his assets be divided equally among his wife and eight children, following an 11.11% sharing formula. Instead, she alleges, a formula allocating merely 4.16% was implemented by the defendants.

The plaintiff, seeking 38 specific reliefs, has requested the court to overturn the defendants’ decision, discharge them from their roles as executors, and restore her 11.11% share of her father’s properties.

Key requests from Eniyamire include

A declaration that she is entitled to an 11.11% share, equivalent to 1/9 of all her late father’s estates, shares, and stocks.

An order directing the defendants to provide a full accounting and transfer all relevant documents concerning the administration, management, and distribution of the estates to a newly appointed administrator general.

A demand for N500,000,000 (five hundred million Naira) in general damages.

Court Proceedings

Court Proceedings During the latest session on Wednesday, Mahruz asserted that the case was ready for hearing. However, Adewale Adegboyega, representing the defendants, raised a preliminary objection questioning the suit’s validity.

After hearing both sides, the judge announced that the preliminary objection and the main suit would be consolidated, stating,

“The defendant’s notice of preliminary objection, along with the claimant’s motions, are hereby consolidated so that both matters will be addressed simultaneously.”

The judge then adjourned the case to June 4, 2024, noting, “Today is not convenient for the court to hear the matter.”

Background Information: The FCT High Court holds jurisdiction over various legal matters within the Federal Capital Territory. A will, as a testamentary document, is voluntarily made and executed under the oversight of a competent court.

Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the compensation sought in the title as N500 billion. The correct amount is N500 million as captured in the body of the story. We regret the error and have updated the title to reflect this change.