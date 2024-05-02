The Board of Presco Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi as Chairman of the company.

The Board also appointed Mrs Grace Titilayo Osuntoki and Mr. Abdul Akhor Bello as non-executive directors.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited obtained by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, the new directors bring further diversity of experience that will combine well with existing strengths to drive Presco’s strategic growth ambitions into the future.

Profile of Rasheed Sarumi

According to the statement signed by Patrick Uwadia, Company Secretary Rasheed Sarumi is the Founder/Managing Director of Saroafrica Limited, an Agro-industrial and Consumer Goods Group with various subsidiaries.

He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Large–scale Cassava and Derivatives Processors in Nigeria, Chairman of Oil Palm Investors Group, Edo State, and a Member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council amongst others. Rasheed is a Co-founder of the Youth Advocacy for Social Change Foundation.

Profile of Titilayo Osuntoki

Titilayo Osuntoki is a seasoned expert in banking and finance with over three decades of cognate experience. She was a pioneer staff of GT Bank rising to the position of Executive Director before retiring from banking in 2019 as an Executive Director of Access Bank. She has, over the years, served on various corporate boards, as well as non-profit boards garnering varied board experience.

Titi is the Chief Executive Officer of GTO Professional Services Limited, Chairman of Saro Oil Palm Limited, and Non-Executive Director of Access Bank Plc, Coronation Insurance Plc, Konga Online Nigeria Ltd, and Richardson Oil & Gas Ltd. She is a member of the Industry Advisory Board of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos, and the Vice Chairman of Helpgate Foundation

Profile of Abdul Bello

Abdul Bello is a Nigerian Chartered accountant with extensive board service and leadership experience in various sectors of the economy. During his 30-year career with the UACN Group, Abdul held senior leadership positions such as Managing Director of CAP Plc, Managing Director of UPDC Plc, Group ED/Chief Financial Officer of UACN Plc and Group Chief Executive Officer of UAC of Nigeria Plc. Abdul is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc and Chairman of Saro Lifecare Limited.

The Board accepted the resignations of Mr. Jean Van Gysel, Mr. Sam Sabbe, and Mr. Mano Demuere as directors of Presco PLC and thanked them for their invaluable contributions to the company.