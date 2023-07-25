The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion in some sections of Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba; Apapa Road, Oyingbo; Ojuelegba Road as well as Kayode and Ogunmokun streets in Mushin.

The diversion of traffic in these locations within the state was due to the ongoing construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line between Oyingbo and Agbado.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, on Monday, July 24, 2023, where he noted that some alternative routes have been provided to motorists during the construction period.

Toriola in the statement said the diversion, which commences on Wednesday, July 26, is scheduled to last 10 weeks in Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba; Apapa Road, Oyingbo; and Ojuelegba Road, while that of Kayode and Ogunmokun Streets in the Mushin area is expected to go on for 22 weeks.

Alternative routes

‘’The following alternative routes will be available for Motorists during the construction period;

Motorists on Muritala Mohammed Way will be diverted from Abeokuta Street into Borno Way to link Coasts Street and access Muritala Mohammed Way or alternately use Cemetery Street to continue their journeys.

OR

‘’Motorists may also use Ojuelegba/Tejuosho slip road from Muritala Mohammed Way to continue their journeys.

Motorists on Ogunmokun Street will be diverted to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, via Ilupeju Bypass to link Ikorodu Road.’’

He advised motorists to be patient as the lane closure is part of the traffic management plans for the construction of the Mushin Overpass Phase 1 project.

What you should know

The 37-kilometre Red Line rail project, which was flagged off by Governor Sanwo-Olu in April 2021, is expected to have 8 train stations from Agbado to Oyingbo in the first phase while terminating at Iddo in the second phase.

It is to raise mass transportation capacity in the State, complementing the Blue Line that traverses from Okokomaiko to Marina.

The Red Line is part of the state government’s vision of an integrated multimodal transportation system contained in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), developed by LAMATA, which aims ultimately to birth a world-class transportation network that will support the state’s profile, as the economic capital of Nigeria and Africa.

The rail corridor which is being constructed in 3 phases, will be sharing the track with the Federal Government’s Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project up to Ebute – Metta and will have its dedicated track from Ebute – Metta to Oyingbo.

It is expected to reduce travel time from about two and a half hours to just 35 minutes.