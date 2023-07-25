Insight7, a US-based customer intelligence company, has closed a pre-seed round.

The round was led by Forum Ventures with participation from prominent angels in the B2B Saas and AI domain.

Led by Co-founder and CEO, Odun Odubanjo, Insight7 is a B2B SaaS customer intelligence platform that unlocks customer insights for product, marketing, and research teams using AI.

“Since we launched six months ago, we’ve had customers and prospects knock on our doors to help them make sense of their customer feedback and conversations.

We’re delighted to have the financial backing to deliver what they want,” said Odun Odubanjo.

“This funding will fuel our growth and enable us to enhance our platform’s capabilities, providing our clients with even more powerful tools to understand their customers and drive product innovation.”

According to Odun,

“It’s incredible that in the age of AI, insights informing key product and business decisions are still stuck in docs, slides, and spreadsheets, making it inaccessible for making great decisions quickly. This is why we started Insight7.

“Founded by a third-time founder and ex-Shopify Product Lead, Odun, and his team are building Insight7 to bring the superpowers of AI to product planning – a giant step forward to making prioritization less hard. We are excited to be part of Insight7’s journey,” says Maia Benson, Managing Director at Forum VC.

In addition to the funding news, Insight7 is unveiling its latest product capabilities designed to empower businesses to build the right things to drive growth.

The new features include the ability to analyze customer conversations in seconds to visualize product opportunities, priorities, and recommendations.

The company is also announcing integrations with Hubspot, Gong, Zendesk, Intercom, and Google Drive, for users to automate the flow of customer insights into their workflow.

For more information about Insight7, https://insight7.io

About Insight7:

Insight7 is an AI-powered customer intelligence platform that helps businesses unlock product insights from customer conversations to drive growth.