Amidst groaning by Nigerians over the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, Nigeria’s pioneer Nanotechnology-based Nanotron Technologies has come to the rescue with its NanoTech-based products:

Fuel Saver (Nano Magic Fuel Oil)

Zero Friction (Amazing Engine Metal & Oil Treatment).

Consumers of petroleum products can now heave a sigh of relief as benefits derivable from the use of Nano Technologies products surpasses any kind of government palliatives.

Products, Usage, and Benefits:

Fuel Saver (Nano Magic Fuel Oil)

This fuel additive is formulated for machines, engines, generators, mopeds, tricycles, and appliances that use petrol (PMS), diesel, kerosene, compressed natural gas (CNG), and cooking gas.

You are guaranteed up to 40 – 100% fuel savings on the application of a 5 ml bottle of fuel saver into 25 litres of fuel, diesel, kerosene, or gas.

In addition to fuel savings, Nano Magic Fuel Oil also gets you covered against engine noise by calming your engine down and preventing excessive smoking as it gets your engine to run smoothly by cleaning up your plugs, carburettors, injectors, valves, and exhaust systems thereby saving you money at the pump.

It works perfectly for all engines including heavy-duty and articulated vehicles, SUVs, cars, tricycles, bikes, and generators.

Zero Friction

This is another product of Nanotron Technologies and a breakthrough in engine lubrication renowned worldwide for its three-in-one functions namely: to repair, restore and renew engines.

Engines treated with Zero Friction get tiny cracks in pistons, rings, and engine blocks repaired over time thereby stopping oil shortages and smoke.

Zero Friction also restores power and torque by reducing friction, tear, and wear.

Treat your engines with Zero Friction and enjoy the cooling and calmness that are characteristic of a perfectly working engine.

Aside from reducing engine noise by 80%, your engine is guaranteed up to 30% fuel savings made possible by the smooth running of your engine.

Owing to this high efficiency, engine and exhaust systems are cleaned and cleared leading to a reduced frequency of oil change of a maximum of twice or thrice a year – what a great feat!

Nanotron Technologies is ready to partner with various filling stations across the country and major importers of petrol and diesel for bulk treatment of products as part of efforts to ameliorate the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal.

For personal usage or sample pack order from our Flutterwave store, click here.

For bulk purchases and distributorship please click this link.

Contact us via our phone numbers: 08096635249 and 08083333543. Also, visit our social media handles: