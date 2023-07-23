Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has said that the microblogging platform will soon be paying users for ads appearing when other people view their profiles in what comes as an extension of Twitter’s monetization program.

This offer is, however, exclusively for verified users, according to Musk. For creators on Twitter who are already getting paid for impressions on their content, the Twitter boss said the new monetization program would make it a double payout.

In what appears to be an attempt to woo more users to pay for the blue tick, Musk said several accounts on Twitter could earn thousands of dollars if they become verified.

Announcing the new monetization plan via a tweet, Musk said:

“You’ll soon also be paid for ads appearing when others view your profile page, approximately doubling payouts.

“Many accounts on this platform can earn thousands of dollars per month in advertising revenue sharing if they become verified subscribers!”

Twitter last week commenced its planned ad revenue sharing with content creators, a development that saw many creators in the U.S. getting paid thousands of dollars, depending on their impressions. The platform is now paying creators for a share of the ad revenue earned from ads served in the replies to their posts.

Users who subscribe to Twitter Blue and have earned more than 5 million tweet impressions each month for the last 3 months are eligible to join. According to Musk, the first round of creator payouts would total $5 million and be cumulative from February onward. The payouts are being delivered via Stripe.

Payouts going global

Meanwhile, Twitter said it is now expanding the monetization program to all content creators as interest spike from across the globe.

“We’ve had tremendous interest in the new ads revenue sharing program from creators around the world. Creators who are eligible will automatically be able to start receiving ads revenue upon launch — all you need to do is set up payouts and you’ll be good to go! Ads revenue sharing will be an additional program, sitting alongside creator subscriptions, within our monetization offering,” the company stated.

To be eligible for the payout, Twitter said the content creator must have subscribed to Twitter Blue or be a verified organization. In addition, such creator must have “at least 5 million impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months”, and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Twitter said creators will also need to open a Stripe account as it currently works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to its first batch of creators who have already signed up for creator subscriptions.