The African Union International Centre for the Education of Girls and Women in Africa and ImpactHer is organising a one-month online digital, financial and entrepreneurship training program for interested individuals.

Nairametrics gathers that this program is fully-funded and will empower African individuals with curricula in STEAM, digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, it seeks to enhance teachers’ abilities to effectively teach these subjects.

According to the organising bodies, the training is titled “Digital Skills for All: Bridging the Gender Gap in STEAM, Financial Literacy, and Entrepreneurship”.

Benefits of the training

During the training, participants can choose to focus on one or two of the following courses: digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

Format of the training

The one-month intensive training programme features:

Digital literacy – 2 weeks

Entrepreneurship – 1 week

financial literacy – 1 week

You can choose one or two of these courses to undergo. However, interested participants are strongly advised to apply for all three courses.

Upon successful completion of a course (attending at least 60% of the training), participants will receive a certificate in Digital Skills, Entrepreneurial Skills, or Financial Literacy.

They will also become part of the networks of both African Union CIEFFA and ImpactHER, increasing their chances of being invited to fully-funded in-person activities by the African Union CIEFFA.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria includes being of African descent (male or female), demonstrating a motivation to learn about the specified skills, showcasing leadership abilities, and having a commitment to promoting girls’ and women’s education.

Applicants should have access to a stable internet connection and a device (laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet) and a clear understanding of one of the training’s languages: English, French, or Portuguese. They must hold African citizenship, regardless of their current location.

The pilot phase of the Online Youth Capacity Building Training Program (OYCBT) concluded in June 2023, and the next phase will begin in August and run until December.

Successful participants will be grouped into batches, with each batch participating in the program for one month.

Interested individuals can apply for the program or invite someone else to register, applicants can use the provided application link before the August 2023 deadline.