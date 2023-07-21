Shares of FBN Holdings gained 9.97% on Friday, 21st July 2023 as Investors react to positive earnings.

Recall that FBN Holdings Plc released its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits rose by 414% to N150.1 billion (N29.2 billion Q2 2022).

The increase in second-quarter profits boosted its half-year profit before tax as it rose by 213% to N206.2 billion as against N65.7 billion recorded in the same period last year.

This positive result is also the Bank Holding Company’s best half-year performance since it was quoted on the Exchange.

This is a developing story…