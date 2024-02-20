According to the most recent capital importation report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Citibank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, and First Bank of Nigeria Plc have emerged as the top destinations for foreign investment in Nigeria for 2023.

Data indicates a significant reshaping of investment flows, as these institutions have reported substantial foreign capital inflows, reflecting investor’s trust in their financial health and market strategies.

While experiencing a decrease from the previous year’s high of $1.47 billion, Citibank Nigeria Limited still leads with a substantial $1.03 billion in foreign investments.

This figure positions Citibank as the go-to bank for foreign investors looking for stability and robustness in the Nigerian banking sector.

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, on the other hand, has seen a notable increase in foreign investment, rising to $919.32 million from $803.36 million in the preceding year.

This impressive growth underscores the bank’s strategic initiatives and ability to attract foreign capital amidst challenging economic conditions.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc has also witnessed a more than twofold increase in foreign investment, surging to $447.7 million in 2023 from a modest $187.39 million in 2022.

This turnaround is a testament to the bank’s enduring legacy and renewed focus on creating an investment-friendly environment.

Other banks on the top ten list

Conversely, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited saw a significant decline, with foreign investments plummeting to $384.36 million from an impressive $1332.22 million in the previous year.

This drop signifies a possible shift in investor sentiment and strategy, which may prompt a realignment of the bank’s approach to attracting foreign investments.

Rand Merchant Bank and Zenith Bank Plc both enjoyed growth, with figures reaching $263.15 million and $238.56 million, respectively, marking them as competitive players.

Notably, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Access Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Plc, and Nova Merchant Bank Ltd. have seen varying levels of foreign investments, with Ecobank and Access Bank experiencing declines. At the same time, Nova Merchant Bank Ltd. registered an increase, albeit from a lower base.

More Insights

The Nigerian banking landscape in 2023 paints a dynamic picture of investor confidence, with Citibank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, and First Bank of Nigeria Plc leading the charge in foreign investment attraction. The data suggests continued resilience in the face of global economic pressures, with the banks above setting the benchmark for foreign investment appeal in Nigeria.

Nigeria witnessed a significant uptick in capital inflows, marking a 66.27% surge when juxtaposed with figures from the third quarter of 2023. The numbers rose from a previous $654.65 million in Q3 2023 to $1.09 billion in the final quarter of the year, signalling a robust recovery and a positive response to the economic strategies President Bola Tinubu’s administration deployed to enhance the nation’s investment appeal.

However, total foreign capital into Nigeria declined by 27% from $5.33 billion in 2022 to $3.91 billion in 2023. Despite the decline, the financial year 2023 has been notable for Nigeria, with significant foreign capital inflows from various countries.