NIBSS adopts Transactility’s jPOS technology for National Payment Stack

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has adopted payment processing technology from Transactility Inc. to develop its National Payment Stack (NPS), a next-generation instant payments platform designed to support Nigeria’s evolving payments ecosystem.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has adopted payment processing technology from Transactility Inc. to develop its National Payment Stack (NPS), a next-generation instant payments platform designed to support Nigeria’s evolving payments ecosystem.

NIBSS disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the platform uses a modular architecture that combines internally developed capabilities with selected open-source and enterprise technologies.

The platform uses Transactility’s jPTS switch, built on the open-source jPOS framework, to support its payment processing capabilities.

NIBSS said the modular approach gives it access to the platform’s source code, allowing it to customise the system, retain control of its architecture and development roadmap, and respond to changing market and regulatory requirements.

Platform to support instant transfers, QR payments

According to the statement, the National Payment Stack supports account-to-account instant transfers, QR merchant payments, phone-number-based payment addressing and bulk payments.

NIBSS said the platform was designed to deliver the performance and availability required for national payment infrastructure while supporting future payment services.

The organisation has used jPOS technology in its payment infrastructure for several years, particularly for processing transactions based on the ISO 8583 messaging standard.

The National Payment Stack also incorporates jPOS’s newly introduced support for the ISO 20022 messaging standard to meet the changing requirements of Nigeria’s payments market.

Commenting on the adoption, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, said the platform was designed to meet the scale and demands of Nigeria’s payments market.

“The jPOS ecosystem gives us the flexibility to continue developing the platform as the ecosystem evolves,” Oiwoh said.

Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Transactility, Alejandro Revilla, described the development as an important milestone for the company and the wider payments community.

He said the NPS demonstrated how open technology and local engineering could support the development of national payment infrastructure at scale.

More on NIBSS and jPOS

NIBSS Plc was incorporated in 1993 and is owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria and all licensed deposit money banks in the country.

The organisation provides payment infrastructure for interbank transfers, clearing and settlement, as well as identity verification through the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system. It also supports point-of-sale payments and initiatives aimed at advancing financial inclusion and payment innovation in Nigeria.

Transactility, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is the commercial steward of jPOS, an open-source framework for payment transaction processing. Its products include jPTS, jCard and ISO/Bridge, serving clients in more than 120 countries.

The jPOS framework has been used for more than 25 years to develop payment gateways, switches and transaction-processing systems supporting ISO 8583 and ISO 20022 messaging standards.

Background to the National Payment Stack

The adoption of jPOS technology builds on NIBSS’s ongoing development of the National Payment Stack, which was introduced to strengthen Nigeria’s instant payment infrastructure.

NIBSS unveiled the National Payment Stack in June 2025 as a next-generation instant payment platform designed to build on the existing NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) infrastructure. The platform supports real-time transactions, instant settlement, ISO 20022 messaging and bulk payments, among other capabilities.

In June 2026, Nairametrics reported that the NPS had processed 153,000 transactions during its pilot phase ahead of its wider rollout. The report detailed the platform’s progress during its pilot phase.