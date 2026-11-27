Payaza Africa Limited has repaid N88.94 billion to investors under its commercial paper programme on the FMDQ Securities Exchange, as the Nigerian payments company expands its regulated operations across African markets.

Payaza Africa Limited has repaid N88.94 billion to investors under its commercial paper programme on the FMDQ Securities Exchange, as the Nigerian payments company expands its regulated operations across African markets.

The repayment comes weeks after the company secured authorisation from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate as a licensed payment service provider, adding another major African market to its regulatory footprint.

In a statement released on Friday, November 27, 2026, Payaza said the repayment demonstrates its ability to meet financial obligations and maintain investor confidence as it builds its payments infrastructure across different markets.

Payaza meets investor obligations

Commenting on the repayment, Seyi Ebenezer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Payaza Africa Limited, said meeting its obligations to investors was part of the company’s effort to establish credibility with businesses and partners in its new markets.

“Anyone can promise to be reliable. What counts is a record that shows you have been. Repaying N88.94 billion to the investors who backed us is part of that record, and it is the standard we hold ourselves to with every Kenyan business that puts its payments in our hands. We have been working to earn Kenya’s trust, and we intend to keep earning it,” Ebenezer said.

He said the company intended to maintain the same repayment and settlement discipline as it expands its operations in Kenya.

Kenya licence expands Payaza’s regulatory footprint

On November 16, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Payaza had secured authorisation from the Central Bank of Kenya to operate as a licensed Payment Service Provider.

The approval, issued on November 5 under Kenya’s National Payment System Act, 2011, allows the company to provide payment gateway services to local merchants.

These include online checkout facilities and payment acceptance through cards, mobile money and bank transfers, as well as merchant settlement and reporting services.

The Kenyan approval followed the Bank of Zambia’s designation of Payaza as a payment system operator on October 19, 2026.

The company operates in 31 countries across five continents and holds A ratings from four African credit rating agencies: DataPro, Global Credit Ratings (GCR), Agusto & Co. and Intelligence Africa.

What you should know

Commercial paper is a short-term debt instrument through which companies raise funds from institutional investors, usually to finance working capital and other short-term obligations. Repayment at maturity is an important indicator of a company’s ability to manage its liquidity and meet its debt commitments.

Companies are increasingly leveraging Commercial Paper issuances to raise capital for operational and expansion purposes, a trend analysts link to the high cost of commercial banks’ credit.

The Nigerian Exchange Group recently launched its first Commercial Paper issuance platform to ease capital formation.

The move is aimed at bridging the financial access gap for both large and small businesses across Nigeria.