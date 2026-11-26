The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says the lowest-paid pensioner under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) now receives N58,000 monthly, up from N6,024 in 2024, following the implementation of pension increments and a harmonisation policy.

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says the lowest-paid pensioner under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) now receives N58,000 monthly, up from N6,024 in 2024, following the implementation of pension increments and a harmonisation policy.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Mrs Tolulope Odunaiya, disclosed this on Thursday at the directorate’s stakeholders’ engagement forum in Lagos.

She said the increases had also raised the directorate’s monthly pension payments from about N8 billion to more than N13 billion.

PTAD explains increase in pensioners’ earnings

Odunaiya explained that the increase was due to the implementation of various pension increments and the harmonisation policy, which she said had improved pensioners’ welfare.

The measures have resulted in an approximately 863% increase in the lowest monthly pension over two years.

“When I assumed office in 2024, our lowest earning pensioner was N6,024. For now, that particular pensioner is earning N58,000,” she said.

“So, I just like to deeply appreciate the President for his commitment, his compassion to the pensioners of Nigeria, whether DBS, whether CPS, but particularly our DBS pensioners,” she said.

Odunaiya also disclosed that the Federal Government had cleared all outstanding unfunded pension liabilities inherited by PTAD since it began administering the DBS in 2013.

She said the unfunded liability budget line would be zero in the 2027 budget.

“Going into the 2027 budget, that line, unfunded liability, is zero. The federal government will no longer need to provide funds to settle unfunded liabilities under the DBS pension scheme because this government has cleared them,” she said.

How pension harmonisation works

Explaining the harmonisation policy, Odunaiya said it had aligned pensioners’ entitlements with the salary structure applicable at the 2007 DBS cut-off date, irrespective of when they retired.

She said the previous arrangement calculated pension payments based on the salary structure applicable at the time of retirement, resulting in disparities among pensioners.

“This means that whether a pensioner retired in 1999 or 2000, the pension is now calculated using the salary structure applicable at the 2007 cut-off date,” she said.

PTAD plans healthcare coverage for pensioners in 2027

Odunaiya said PTAD, in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), would provide healthcare coverage for DBS pensioners across the country.

She said the directorate would prioritise the commencement of the scheme in 2027 to enable pensioners to begin enjoying its benefits.

On digital reforms, the executive secretary said the directorate had upgraded its verification process to allow pensioners to complete their exercises remotely without visiting PTAD offices.

She explained that pensioners could use their electronic devices to complete the process from their homes and submit their verification details through the platform.

PTAD steps up pension arrears payments and welfare reforms

The latest increase follows a series of interventions by PTAD to settle outstanding pension obligations, pay accumulated arrears and improve services for retirees.

In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that PTAD had paid N18.96 billion in pension computation arrears to 3,958 former PHCN retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

The directorate continued its arrears payments in November, when it disbursed N13.87 billion in pension increment arrears to 18,822 retirees, covering outstanding entitlements arising from the 13.8% and 20.55% pension increases through October 2026.

Beyond arrears payments, PTAD has also pursued reforms to make its services more accessible to retirees. On November 12, 2026, Nairametrics reported that the directorate had introduced remote verification for DBS pensioners, allowing retirees to complete the exercise without travelling to designated locations.