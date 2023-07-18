Passion is the passport for champions. This very spirit has propelled the Executive MBA champions from Africa’s esteemed institution, Lagos Business School (LBS), to great heights.

Renowned as one of the finest business schools, LBS stands shoulder to shoulder with the likes of INSEAD Business School in France, the Stern School of Business at New York University, and the Saïd Business School.

It is the ‘Mecca’ for entrepreneurs and the ‘Jerusalem’ for CEOs, as countless successful business leaders owe their triumphs to their education at LBS.

Notable giants who have passed through its halls include Executive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde, Peter Obi, Femi Adesina, and many others.

This same spirit of excellence is deeply ingrained in the DNA of Sujimoto, and it was the force that moved us to construct the most sophisticated building in Nigeria, the LucreziaBySujimoto.

Thus, it came as no surprise when we received a letter from the esteemed Lagos Business School (LBS), as we warmly welcomed them with open arms.

Their visit to the Lucrezia was not merely to witness what it takes to build luxury but also to engage with the visionary behind it all, Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, LLB.

During their interaction, Dr. Ogundele was quick to share that passion was for losers; it is easy for anybody to have passion, but it takes extraordinary characteristics to have an addiction and obsession with excellence.

He expressed his dedication to surpassing customer expectations, his drive for luxury real estate, and how disruption is the only language understood in execution because anything an entrepreneur chooses to do without the attribute of disrupting the norm must never be done.

The LBS team paid laser-sharp attention to these wise words and was hopeful that they were able to tap enough into his expertise.

Indeed, their hope wasn’t caught short as Dr. Ogundele power-packed the team with various life-changing principles that would redefine their approach to life.

One of which was his emphasis on quality management. In his words, “You can lose money and earn it back, but time wasted can never be recovered.

What they can do today must not wait till tomorrow; you cannot expect to succeed if you keep postponing your dreams, saying, “Oh! I will start tomorrow, and I will start next week”.

This is the fastest way to invite your VILLAGE PEOPLE! into your life. You all must possess the Dangote Spirit, the ‘Can-Do It’ spirit of excellence”.

Ranked #1 in Africa and among the top 100 in the world by the Economist, the Executive MBA-Lagos Business School champions consist of an outstanding team of experts and general managers in different fields of life, among whom were Bunmi Abejirin (Head Customer Experience, Airtel Network Limited) and Tonye Obinna-Igbokwe (Former Branch Manager, UBA Group), among other great minds.

The field trip is a significant component of Lagos Business School’s “Global Network for Advanced Management Week (GNAM) programme, which revolves around the theme “Exploring Frontier Markets: Navigating the Business Landscape of Africa with a Focus on Nigeria.”

A powerful platform and collaboration of graduate schools of business that seeks to foster their intellectual capacity while meeting with key business leaders who have hands-on experience in building institutions and businesses and have paid the price of excellence in entrepreneurship.

This immersive experience not only equips the institute and its students with unique insights into the African business landscape but also empowers them to navigate the continent’s business terrain effectively.

As the Executive MBA champions embarked on their tour of the magnificent LucreziaBySujimoto, their faces lit up with excitement as they witnessed the grandeur of this luxurious high-rise building right here in Nigeria.

Their awe-filled expressions spoke volumes, with exclamations of “This is the most remarkable high-rise building I have ever laid my eyes upon! WOW!”

Bunmi Abejirin (Head Customer Experience, Airtel Network Limited) couldn’t contain her joy as she marvelled at the breathtaking architectural design of the Lucrezia and the impeccable finishing of its interiors.

She couldn’t help but acknowledge the meticulous planning and extensive research that must have preceded the construction of this remarkable project. She went on to ask why Dr. Ogundele chose the part about luxury as opposed to building million-dollar houses.

To this, Dr. Ogundele responded, “During my time as a venture capitalist working for Sheikh Mohammed Al Rajhi, I had the privilege of travelling extensively and staying in top-notch 5-star hotels around the world. This elevated my standards for luxury; my expectation for luxury became the benchmark, and I couldn’t settle for anything less upon my return.

Instead, I was determined to ensure that people in Nigeria can experience the same level of luxury found in Europe, Dubai, and New York right here within our borders.”

The firm collaboration between Nigeria’s renowned luxury real estate company and Africa’s leading business school provided a worthwhile experience for the 40 executive students that visited the Lucrezia project, as well as an in-depth understanding of the luxury real estate entrepreneurial journey while highlighting commitment to excellence and innovation.

During the tour of the Lucrezia, the luxury real Estate Czar, Dr. Ogundele, explained the inspiration for the project, which was born from a visionary dream to revolutionise and elevate the essence of luxurious living in Nigeria.

Inspired by the 16th-century Italian Renaissance and fashioned after the Duchess Consort of Ferrara Lucrezia de’ Medici, one of the most prestigious queens of her time.

The Lucrezia project draws inspiration from the noblewoman’s embodiment of elegance and ultimate sophistication, which were influenced by her royal bloodline.

He also took his time to take the eager students carefully through the architectural masterpiece, which was an interactive learning session that covered the basis of what makes up the 22 uniquely designed apartments, standing 76 metres tall into the skies of Banana Island, built with the most sophisticated materials, fittings, and finishing.

Dr. Ogundele further went on to admonish the executive students about the importance of putting actions into dreams and not just settling for the barest minimum, but suppressing expectations and being the best in any niche of business.

This he described as the steps towards creating a benchmark and becoming a standard, irrespective of the business, be it Guguru and Epa Enterprises or Emeka and Sons Limited.

He enjoined the students and budding entrepreneurs to learn from the fact that Sujimoto, as a company, could have thought locally but didn’t; instead, the brand studied the best projects internationally, such as the Burj Khalifa, looked at dynasties like the Medici Family, and designed something that could compete with any other project anywhere in the world.

He couldn’t resist sharing insights about his captivating project, LeonardoBySujimoto, which takes inspiration from the iconic 16th-century Italian Renaissance artist, Leonardo da Vinci.

The Leonardo is a masterpiece that flawlessly merges art, architecture, and lifestyle. With its impressive 33-story structure, making it the tallest residential building in sub saharan Africa it aims to disrupt the luxury real estate market and set a new standard of excellence.

Not forgetting the new kid on the block, Dr Ogundele was fast to introduce his new project Motopay, which aims to revolutionize contactless payments with innovation, speed, and convenience! with Motopay we’re changing the game by providing the fastest, easiest, and most affordable way to transact, sell, and socialize, placing Motopay at the forefront of innovation.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano.

Our other audacious projects, such as the most sophisticated building in Banana Island, LucreziaBySujimoto, the grandiose Sujimoto Twin Tower, the tallest twin towers in Africa; the regal Queen Amina by Sujimoto, a monument to royal affluence; the magnificent high-rise LeonardoBySujimoto; Nigeria’s No. 1 most affordable luxury housing, Ìlú Titun, and Africa’s most exclusive waterfront townhouses, GiovanniBySujimoto, some of which have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to their unrivalled mastery of modern day engineering.