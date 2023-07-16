Seychelles has announced stricter border controls, requiring increased screening for tourists with Nigerian passports before granting them entry.

Nairametrics reports that this decision follows cases of drug trafficking and fraudulent activities involving some Nigerian passport holders.

Exempted passport holders

Ahmed Afif, the Vice President of Seychelles, stated during a press conference that Nigerians with diplomatic passports, as well as those with valid work or residency permits issued by Seychelles, will be allowed entry.

Nairametrics learns that for other Nigerian passport holders, however, the government will exercise vigilance.

The Seychelles Electronic Border System (SEBS) will conduct a more thorough analysis to determine their purpose of visit, especially for those who claim to be holidaying for just one day.

Such cases are considered suspicious, as there have been instances where Nigerians claimed to be on holiday.

Organized crime syndicate

Afif mentioned that authorities have discovered a pattern where payments made for these individuals to come to Seychelles originate from a single source, indicating an organized syndicate.

He emphasized that this trend poses a threat to border control and the country’s economy due to criminal activities.

He said,

“When we checked the payments made for them to come to Seychelles, it is from only one source. This is for different people coming on different days which shows an organized syndicate.”

“In recent months, particularly, the administration has seen “a tendency that we have deemed as dangerous for our border control and economy, due to criminal activities happening in the country.”

The Vice President also said “We have seen a clear link between this with certain people from Nigeria. In the past two weeks, for example, 13 people coming from Nigeria have been arrested when entering Seychelles because they were carrying drugs into the country.

Furthermore, Afif cited an incident involving 62 Nigerians who claimed to be on holiday but used fraudulent credit cards, resulting in establishments losing money.

These individuals enjoyed free vacations at the expense of the establishment owners, and there was no recourse for the affected businesses.

Additionally, there have been instances of online scams originating from Nigeria, with perpetrators also coming to Seychelles to carry out these illegal activities.

Afif clarified that their concerns were not directed at Nigeria or its people, but they do not tolerate such criminal behaviour within their country.

Before the ban

The imposition of this ban is happening six months after Nigeria agreed to direct flights with Seychelles.

Before the ban, there was an established visa-free arrangement between Nigeria and Seychelles, enabling Nigerian citizens to enter the country without a visa for 30 days.