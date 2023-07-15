The World Health Organisation (WHO) together with International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) have released findings from the research on the impact of aspartame in causing cancer.

The result states there is limited evidence of the possibility of aspartame causing cancer in humans. However, the JECFA noted that the acceptable daily intake should be 40mg/kg body weight.

According to the statement, “IARC classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B) based on limited evidence for cancer in humans (specifically, for hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a type of liver cancer).

“There was also limited evidence for cancer in experimental animals and limited evidence related to the possible mechanisms for causing cancer.

However, for the JECFA, the statement reads, “JECFA concluded that the data evaluated indicated no sufficient reason to change the previously established acceptable daily intake (ADI) of 0–40 mg/kg body weight for aspartame.

“The committee, therefore, reaffirmed that it is safe for a person to consume within this limit per day.

“For example, with a can of diet soft drink containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame, an adult weighing 70kg would need to consume more than 9–14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake, assuming no other intake from other food sources.”

The studies were conducted independently by the two bodies. It was the first time for the IARC and the third time the JECFA had assessed the possibility of aspartame causing cancer.

Experts’ view on the report

Speaking for the IARC, Dr. Mary Schubauer said since the results displayed limited evidence that aspartame could cause cancer provides the need for further studies to understand whether consuming the sweetener poses any risks.

In her words, “The findings of limited evidence of carcinogenicity in humans and animals, and of limited mechanistic evidence on how carcinogenicity may occur, underscore the need for more research to refine our understanding on whether consumption of aspartame poses a carcinogenic hazard,”

On his part, the WHO Head of Standards and Scientific Advice on Food and Nutrition Unit said “JECFA also considered the evidence on cancer risk, in animal and human studies, and concluded that the evidence of an association between aspartame consumption and cancer in humans is not convincing,”

He also emphasized the need for better testing and follow-up evaluation in the long run.

What you should know.

Aspartame is a chemical sweetener used in the production of diet drinks, gums, yoghurts, ice creams, toothpaste, medications, etc. It has been in use since the 1980s.

Aspartame is said to be about 200 times sweeter than regular sweeteners hence companies have ditched products like sucrose for it.

Companies that still use aspartame are Coca-cola, B&G foods, etc.

The use of aspartame has been debated for decades. The debate has made companies like Pepsi Co ditch the ingredient in 2015 but brought it back a year later.