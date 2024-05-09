PalmPay, a leading fintech platform, has partnered with the Lagos State Government to bolster its agricultural initiative, offering robust payment solutions to empower residents and businesses alike with the necessary financial tools for success through the Food Discount Market initiative tagged – Ounje Eko

Ounje Eko, meaning – Lagos Food, is a food intervention program by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, aimed at providing succour to residents. This initiative is taking place across five (5) divisions of the State.

The Ounje Eko markets were opened at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

The food items – rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper, among others – were sold at a 25% discount to residents.

Commenting on the initiative, the Head of Marketing Communications, PalmPay, Enakeno Umuteme noted,

“The Ounje Eko is indeed a laudable initiative especially as the country’s inflation rate stands at 30% according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). “PalmPay is privileged to have participated in the Ounje Eko Initiative and offered its support as one of the Independent Payment Solution providers to have partnered with Lagos State Government as payment platforms providing POS terminals as a means of payment.” Mr Umuteme added, “At PalmPay, we are always committed to empowering individuals and businesses with the tools they need to thrive, and we believe that having supported this intervention, we were able to make a meaningful impact in our community.”

With PalmPay’s expertise in delivering secure and efficient digital payment solutions, coupled with its involvement in the discounted market initiative, both vendors and consumers can anticipate a seamless and user-friendly experience.