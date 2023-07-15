The summer transfer window is now open, and teams from all over the world are working nonstop to improve their squad, as players are also seeking new challenges in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Nigerian footballers are also part of the most sought-after players in the window.

German-based, Transfermarkt, which provides footballing information on players across the world have released its latest transfer value of Nigerian footballers.

It is no surprise that Victor Osimhen tops the list of the most valuable Nigerian footballers in the world with a worth exceeding €100million. His estimated worth is at least €70million more than the next person on the list.

The most valuable Nigerian players are:

Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian and Napoli striker known for his elite finishing is worth €120million. The Nigerian international was in an outstanding form last season as he guided his club, Napoli to their league title after waiting for more than 30 years.

The 24-year-old won the Golden Boot in the Serie A, after scoring 26 goals in 32 appearances setting a new record as the first African to achieve the feat.

He is also the highest goal-scoring African player in the Serie A league with 47 goals overtaking George Weah’s record.

The Nigerian International is the most sought-after striker in the world having been linked to a plethora of big clubs in the world ranging from Manchester United, Bayern Munchen, and Real Madrid amongst the rest.

The Napoli striker has two years left on his contract. Will the Nigerian continue his stay at Napoli or start a new challenge? Time will tell.

Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian and Atlanta BC winger is worth €30 million. The Nigerian winger was in fine form in the previous season as he guided his team to a top 5 finish in the Serie A.

He finished the season with 13 goals and 8 assists in 31 appearances.

The 25 years old winger who just switched his allegiance to Nigeria last year after representing England throughout his youth level is also on the radar list of top clubs.

Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian and Everton midfielder is worth €28million. The midfield maestro helped steer his club out of the relegation zone as he registered 2 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League last season.

The Nigerian international is in the last 12 months of his contract with Everton and negotiations over a new contract have started.

Will the Nigerian see out his contract and leave as a free agent, or continue his stay at Everton? Time will tell.

Wilfred Ndidi

The Nigerian and Leicester midfielder is worth €25million. Leicester was relegated to the Championship last season after they failed to gather enough points to make them stay in the Premier League.

The teammates of the Nigerian international like Madison and Tielemans have been picked up by clubs in the Premier League. Will the Nigerian international join them to continue playing in the top-flight league? Time will tell.

Taiwo Awoniyi

The Nigerian and Nottingham Forest striker is worth €25million.

The Nigerian striker was crucial for his club last season in their relegation battle after his famous goals against clubs like Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Chelsea amongst the rest to help steer his club away from relegation.

The Nigerian striker who joined the club in the previous season from Union Berlin, capped his first season with the club by scoring 10 goals in 27 appearances.

Samuel Chukwueze

The Nigerian and Villarreal winger is worth €20million.

The Nigerian winger known for his magic feet guided his club to a top 5 finish in the Laliga registering 6 goals and 5 assists in 37 appearances.

The 24 years old who is in the last 12 months of his contract is on the radar of big clubs.

He has been linked to a move to Real Madrid and strongly linked to a move to AC Milan.

Gift Orban

The Nigerian and Gent striker is worth €20million.

The young striker was in stellar form for his club in the previous season guiding them to a top 5 finish in the league.

The 20-year-old who joined the club in January registered a total of 20 goals for the club in 22 appearances.

He has also been linked away from the club following his fine season.

Terem Moffi

The Nigerian and OGC Nice forward is worth €20million. The striker was in fine form for his club as he guided his club to a top-10 finish in the league.

The 24-year-old registered 6 goals and 3 assists in 16 appearances for the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho

The Nigerian and Leicester striker is worth €18 million.

Leicester was relegated to the Championship last season after they failed to gather enough points to make them stay in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old registered 5 goals and 5 assists in the Premier League last season in 28 appearances.

The teammates of the Nigerian international like Madison and Tielemans have been picked up by clubs in the Premier League.

Will the Nigerian international join them to continue playing in the top-flight league? Time will tell.

Umar Sadiq

The Nigerian and Real Sociedad striker is worth €18 million. The striker was transferred in from UD Almeria for €20million in the previous season. He appeared in only six matches and registered three goals.

The 24-year-old suffered an out-of-the-season injury to a cruciate ligament that kept him on the sidelines since September and has started making significant steps towards recovery.