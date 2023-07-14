Another High Court in Abuja has nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of the Suspended Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This is coming barely 24 hours after a Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, delivered a related judgement on the matter.

Delivering Judgement, Justice Bello Kawu held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele is in violation of the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan.

Mr. Emefiele through his Counsel, Peter Abang, had asked the court to set aside and nullify the arrest and detention of the Applicant for being illegal and a nullity in view of the subsisting judgment by another court delivered on 29th December, 2022.

Court voids warrant of arrest, orders immediate release

Justice Kawu also made an order setting aside, voiding, invalidating and nullifying any warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the Respondents, especially the DSS for the arrest of Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, round tripping threat to national security before any court since the date of the judgment of Justice M A Hassan

The court further granted an injunction restraining the respondents, particularly the DSS from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Mr. Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The court finally granted an order of injunction directing and mandating the Respondents, particularly the DSS to forthwith release and Mr. Emefiele from any arrest or detention.

