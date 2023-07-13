Investors bought Nigeria’s one-year treasury bills at a rate of 5.9% per annum down from 6.2% per annum recorded in the previous bid.

This is despite an inflation rate of 22.4% year-on-year, suggesting they are happy to accept a negative real return of about -16.5%

The data was obtained from the latest auction report for Nigeria’s treasury bills sold during the week. The one-year bill matures July 11, 2024.

Investors also staked a whopping N654.6 billion or 375% of the N137.5 billion that was eventually alloted.

An oversubscription indicates growing demand for risk-free investments despite offering a negative real return as the inflation rate was 22.4% in May (the June inflation rate was yet to be published).

By accepting to earn 5.24%, investors prefer the safe haven of government securities to other forms of investments such as equities or corporate bonds.

Nigeria’s equities market is currently experiencing one of its best runs in history, up 28% YtD.

Investors also staked N31.7 billion for the 182-day bill, however, the apex bank was only able to allot N1.48 billion suggesting a 20x oversubscription. Investors accepted an interest rate or stop rate of 3.5% for the 182-day bill.

For the 91-day bill, investors bid N5.8 billion as against the N2.7 billion alloted or accepted by the central bank. The interest rate was a paltry 2.86%.

Data from the DMO also indicates investors were happy to receive 9.75% for the two-year FGN Savings bond and 10.07% for the three-year savings bond.

Investors subscribed to N284.1 billion and N755.5 billion for the two-year and three-year FGN Savings bonds.

Optics: The oversubscription of the treasury bills auction indicates a growing demand for risk-free investments despite the negative real return it delivers.