Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and the pioneer of Africa’s first full-fledged digital bank, Alat, is partnering with leading education technology platform, Utiva, to train SME and startup entrepreneurs, as well as working-class professionals, in Nigeria.

Scheduled for Friday, July 14, 2023, the free Technology Accelerator Masterclass is targeted at helping Nigerians to acquire in-demand technology and digital skills that will enable them to thrive in their chosen career paths and achieve business success in today’s digitally-driven economy.

Topics to be covered during the Masterclass will range from Data Science and UI/UX (User Interface/User Experience) to Product Marketing and Business Analysis.

Speaking on the initiative, the Divisional Head, Retail and SME at Wema Bank, Ayodele Olojede, stated that the Technology Accelerator Masterclass is one of the numerous ways that Wema Bank is empowering business owners and working-class professionals across the country to reach their full potential.

“At Wema Bank, we recognize that the challenges facing entrepreneurs and virtually everyone else in the country go beyond access to finance. That is why we do not focus on just financial support. We go beyond this to render complementary non-financial and capacity development support that will ensure that their non-financial needs are also being met.”

The Head of SME Banking at Wema Bank, Arthur Nkemeh, also stated that the collaboration with Utiva aligns with Wema Bank’s commitment to providing holistic support to entrepreneurs and professionals by equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

On his part, the CEO of Utiva, Eyitayo Ogunmola, noted that the collaboration with Wema Bank showcases their joint commitment to empowering individuals and businesses in Nigeria with cutting-edge digital skills needed to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and excel in the dynamic realm of technology-driven endeavours.

The Technology Accelerator Masterclass will come up on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. and interested entrepreneurs and working-class professionals are encouraged to register with the link below:

https://bit.ly/WemaXutiva

For further information, please contact Wema Bank’s SME Non-financial Services team via the email address smehelpdesk@wemabank.com or chinedu.nnawetanma@wemabank.com.