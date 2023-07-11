The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari has said that the firm is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) and will declare its assets to the public soon.

He said this during his keynote speech at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Week Conference and Exhibition in the country’s capital, Abuja.

The NNPCL also highlighted this in a post made on the company’s social media platform earlier today, July 11.

According to Kyari, NNPC Limited operates in a dynamic market landscape, is gearing up for an IPO, and, as a Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) company, will declare its shares to the public. He also highlighted three drivers of Nigeria’s energy future, which include – Affordability, Accessibility and Sustainability.

Other plans

According to Kyari, there are important initiatives being carried out that would secure the country’s energy supply. They are:

Plans to expand natural gas infrastructure to deliver gas across West Africa and potentially, Europe.

The expansion of liquefaction capacity of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

Enabling availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a cooking fuel and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as alternative fuel for automobiles.

Kyari also pointed out that Nigeria is more of a gas country than an oil country. He said:

“We are a gas country with associated oil. We would like to see more private sector companies coming in.”

He also emphasized on the need to bridge Nigeria’s skilled manpower gap, ensure asset security, and invest in infrastructure to transform challenges into opportunities. Addressing the fuel subsidy removal, Kyari said that the decision was necessary to create the atmosphere for change in the oil sector.

He noted that the fuel subsidy removal will bring a positive change in the industry as there will now be enough capital to ensure continuous supply of energy to Nigerians.

It is important to note that in September 2021, Mele Kyari said that the company will be ready to issue an initial public offering (IPO) in three years. At the time, he stated: