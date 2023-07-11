Good customer service can retain clients and customers, which can eventually increase revenue

Some of these acts entail helping customers with their purchases to resolve their issues on-site or online.

Some good customer service ideas include having a pleasant in-store greeting, offering to help search for an item, free product trials, thank you notes, others

Providing quality customer service is important for customer retention as it encourages customers to make repeat purchases.

These retained customers purchased can eventually increase revenue and prove to be more cost-effective than acquiring new customers.

Establishing strong connections with customers or clients is essential for providing good customer service, particularly in sales, consulting, banking, retail, hospitality advertising, marketing, healthcare, and many others.

In Nigeria, it is not uncommon to find complaints of poor customer service by customers and clients. Some reasons for this are management not prioritizing good customer service training, hiring the wrong people, employee burnout, misunderstanding customer expectations, and lack of employee engagement.

What does customer service entail?

Customer service encompasses various activities, from helping customers with their purchases to resolving their issues on-site or online. Poor customer service, on the other hand, can lead to losing customers or getting negative reviews.

Customer service executives or those responsible for ensuring that customers have a positive experience by meeting their needs can interact with customers in person, over the phone, or online via email or chat services.

Since this skill set is becoming highly valued by employers, honing your customer service skills can propel your career advancement and increase sales for your business or the company you work for.

In this article, Nairametrics lists 10 ideas for a business to deliver excellent customer service

Adopt a pleasant in-store greeting

Good customer service commences as soon as potential customers enter your store. Developing a distinctive and personalized in-store greeting will leave a lasting first impression. Instead of using typical phrases like “What can I help you with today?” experiment with different greetings that capture attention and enable a better understanding of shoppers.

You can begin by greeting customers, asking for their names, introducing yourself, and offering to store their bags behind the counter to enhance their comfort while browsing. Aim to make each customer feel special with a warm greeting that doesn’t immediately focus on making a sale.

To enhance your in-store greeting approach, compile a list of distinct ways to welcome customers and test a few dailies. Ensure that your sales staff is familiar with these greetings and approaches customers in a friendly and inviting manner.

Here are some options to consider:

Option 1:

You: Hi, welcome. My name is [your name]. And what’s your name?

Customer: Hi, my name is Jane.

You: Hi, Jane. It’s a pleasure to meet you. Would you like me to keep your bags behind the counter while you browse through our collection!”

Option 2:

You: Hello! How are you today?

Customer: Great, thanks.

You: Wonderful. Take your time browsing. I’m available if you need any assistance.

Option 3:

You: Welcome to [store name]. I’m [your name]. We have a lounge on the left side of the store, so feel free to take a break from shopping and enjoy a refreshing glass of water. I’m here to assist you with anything you need.

Offer to help them search for an item

Prioritize customers who require assistance by guiding them in finding a suitable product. For instance, if a customer is searching for lipstick at a cosmetics shop, accompany them to the display table rather than simply pointing and saying, “They’re over there on that table.” Then, you can present different brands and shades, discussing the different colours and brands to facilitate comparison and aid the customer in making an informed decision.

Offering this product education can also facilitate cross-selling or upselling opportunities. Although it may initially seem forceful or counterproductive to customer service, being transparent and dedicating time to educate shoppers before their purchase can result in their satisfaction.

Initiating a conversation can also enable you to tailor your recommendations according to their specific needs.

Also, when selling a laptop, for instance, you can highlight the features, advantages, and benefits to the customer which can include the storage space and battery as a feature. The advantage could be it’s lightweight, while the benefit would be its performance capacity.

Offer trials before purchase

To retain or acquire new customers in a restaurant or eatery, for example, you may want to allow your customers to taste a portion of an item in your menu before they buy a full platter.

This is one way to build a good relationship with them. Also, once you take the extra step to provide an outstanding experience, they’ll be more likely to buy that item.

This makes the buying process easier.

Although it may cost a little more to acquire a customer, it can ensure that the person becomes a repeat customer.

Put action to feedback

Acknowledging positive and negative feedback quickly demonstrates your attentiveness to customers and your importance on their opinions, regardless of their nature.

For instance, suppose you sell an Ankara fabric online, which starts to fade in colour quickly. As soon as you receive complaints through calls, emails, and online reviews regarding this issue start pouring in, the best course of action is to respond promptly.

Accepting returns may result in financial losses, but it is the right step to take. When addressing public online reviews, you can reply by expressing gratitude for the feedback, affirming your appreciation for their support, and informing them that you are actively addressing the matter with the supplier.

Additionally, you can provide instructions for returns and refunds through email.

This response demonstrates your responsiveness and willingness to rectify issues swiftly.

Help out when items are out of stock

In certain instances, you may encounter an issue of items being out-of-stock, either online or at your physical store, when a customer places an order making it unavailable for shipment. This can occur when the online inventory is not adequately updated or synchronized with the overall stock availability.

In such situations, you have a few options to consider. Firstly, you can suggest an alternative product that is similar to the original item. Additionally, you can check if the desired stock is available at one of your other store locations.

Another approach is to reach out to your supplier to inquire about an extra stock that can be promptly delivered to fulfil the customer’s order. If you are involved in both manufacturing and wholesale of your products, you can contact your retailers to know if it is available.

By exploring these alternatives, you can strive to meet your customer’s needs and ensure their satisfaction, even when faced with an out-of-stock situation.

Build a rapport with your customers

Providing excellent customer service fosters long-term relationships. Establishing common ground with shoppers is an effective method to create a connection and deliver a memorable experience.

While engaging in conversation or processing customer orders at the checkout counter, it’s important to be attentive. Look for shared interests or experiences that can serve as a basis for connection. Initiate a conversation based on these commonalities.

For instance, if you observe a customer selecting a hair extension at the checkout counter, and you have also worn that type of extension, you can suggest various styles in which it can be worn and recommend good hair stylists who can assist with styling.

By being observant and leveraging these shared experiences, you can establish a genuine connection with customers, providing a personalized and memorable customer service experience.

Reward repeat customers

One effective approach is to express gratitude to frequent customers, letting them know that their continued support is genuinely valued.

You can identify repeat customers by their frequent visits or patronage and then collate the overall amount spent by each person.

Asides from a freebie or discount, you can personally express gratitude to them at the checkout counter or include a handwritten note with their subsequent online order.

Use creative and unexpected return policies

If a customer places an online order but ends up dissatisfied with the product or it doesn’t fit, you can suggest that they give it to a friend or family member while offering to send them a new product of equal value.

This approach ensures customer satisfaction while also introducing your products to potential new customers.

Implementing this unique tactic is likely to generate positive word-of-mouth as the customer shares their experience with others. This helps in building brand awareness and fostering customer loyalty.

You can choose to employ this strategy selectively, focusing on your most loyal or first-time customers to cultivate loyalty.

Alternatively, you can randomly select a shopper each month to test this approach and prevent excessive expenditure.

Your email communication could be crafted as follows:

Hello [First Name],

We are sorry to hear that you are not entirely satisfied with your recent purchase. We would be happy to issue a refund.

On the other hand, we can send you another product of your choice with the same value.

Please let us know how you would like to proceed.

Best regards,

The team at [Your Store Name]

Proactively solve online store shipping issues

E-commerce businesses inevitably encounter occasional challenges related to shipping and delivery. These may involve missed deliveries, delays, lost packages, or damaged goods, among others. While these incidents are often beyond your control, your responsibility is still to ensure a positive customer experience.

Thus, accurate tracking of customer orders and ensuring timely and intact package delivery becomes essential.

If you also operate an online store, it is advisable to establish a system that allows for close monitoring of online orders and shipments.

By proactively tracking the status of these orders, you can promptly identify any potential issues. Instead of waiting for customers to reach out regarding non-received orders, take the initiative to contact them as soon as you notice any red flags. This proactive approach demonstrates your commitment to customer satisfaction.

Send handwritten thank-you notes

In the world of today where it is common to type out notes, sending a handwritten thank-you note is not only a thoughtful gesture but also an effective and creative method to differentiate yourself from other retailers, especially larger ones.

It is a traditional way to express gratitude and creates a lasting impression on customers.