The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is inviting female entrepreneurs, business leaders, and individuals managing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to apply for the Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy Training Programme for Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment in 2023.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, this initiative will be conducted by the UNITAR Division for Prosperity / Hiroshima Office, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with financial backing from the Government of Canada.

According to the program, its primary objective is to provide participants with essential knowledge in entrepreneurship and financial management. It also aims to enhance the enthusiasm for learning and enable participants to contribute to the progress of their respective communities.

Program details

Nairametrics gathers that the program will last for seven weeks, starting in August 2023, and will be available in both English and French languages.

It is a flexible online course that focuses on various aspects of women’s entrepreneurship.

The course will cover topics such as developing an entrepreneurial mindset, design thinking, establishing a scalable and sustainable enterprise, financial management, and risk mitigation.

In addition to the self-paced course, participants will actively engage in weekly discussions, complete assignments, and gain access to supplementary resources that will further enhance their learning experience.

What participants will learn

According to the UNITAR participants will:

Describe the present prospects and obstacles involved in advancing gender equality, particularly in entrepreneurship.

Comprehend the entrepreneurial journey encompassing the identification of opportunities and the mobilization of resources to establish a new enterprise.

Utilize various tools and methodologies to generate practical and sustainable solutions that meet customer demands and address their problems effectively.

Devise a suitable business model tailored to their specific enterprise and target customer groups, while formulating revenue models to capture value in diverse ways.

Utilize accounting and financial management tools and techniques to effectively monitor their financial status and make well-informed business decisions that foster long-term sustainability and expansion.

Develop strategies to manage financial risks and mitigate potential challenges in the business realm.

Eligibility and how to apply

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The program is open to women in West Africa (which includes Nigeria), as well as those from Central, and Southern Africa

Applicants must be women between the ages of 18 and 45.

They should either be established entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs with a solid entrepreneurial concept or initiative and must possess a strong interest in entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Applicants must demonstrate a passionate drive and motivation to learn and make contributions to society and their country.

They should be committed to actively participating in the program for its entire duration, including attending webinars.

Candidates are expected to have access to an electronic device (such as a desktop computer, laptop, or smartphone) throughout the program, and must possess good oral and written skills in either English or French.

Applications are being accepted on an ongoing basis, and it is recommended that applicants submit their applications early.

The application deadline is 31 July 2023, midnight East Africa Time (UTC +3).

Applications should be made here before the deadline.