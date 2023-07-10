The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has raised concerns that the increased rate of incidents of pipeline vandalism in the Southwest region, has seen some depots stop operations for over ten years.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, IPMAN, South-West, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen in an interview in Ibadan on Sunday following an attempt by hoodlums to steal petroleum products at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipeline at Idimu, Alimosho Local Council Development Area of Lagos.

According to IPMAN, Idimu serves as one of the key routes for the pipeline leading to the Lagos Satellite Depot. The disruption caused by vandalism poses a significant challenge to the smooth functioning of the depot and exacerbates the operational difficulties faced by fuel marketers in the region.

Vandalism

Alhaji Dele Tajudeen stated that Idimu was one of the routes where the pipeline to Lagos Satellite Depot was laid, citing that all the five depots in Lagos Satellite Depot, Mosimi Depot, Ilorin Depot, Ibadan Depot and Ore Depot had been moribund for upward of five years.

He also noted that some of the depots have stopped functioning for between 10 years and 15 years as a result of the vandalism of pipelines by criminals, adding:

“When the government through the NNPC could no longer bear it owing to the fuel losses they recorded on the pipelines all the depots were abandoned.

“The government has lost billions of naira to the vandalism of pipelines in those depots.”

Appeals and urgency

He added that three months ago IPMAN appealed to the NNPC to re-open at least the Lagos Satellite Depot at Ejigbo, which they agreed to after much pleading, adding that on two occasions security operatives nabbed some people siphoning fuel from the Ejigbo pipeline.

“It was, however, noticed that there is always a shortage in the quantity sent to the depot ,“ he said.

Tajudeen urged the Federal Government to treat cases of oil theft and vandalism with the seriousness they deserved as they amounted to economic sabotage, and called for the prosecution of suspects would serve as a deterrent to other criminally minded people.

What you should know

On Saturday, at the Idimu area of Lagos, The police command in Lagos State revealed operatives foiled an attempt by hoodlums to steal oil at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipeline.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin said that the incident happened at 2:00 a.m. in the Idimu area of the state.

According to the Police, The hoodlums unlawfully gained access to the site and were siphoning oil from the pipeline into their tanker.