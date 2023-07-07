Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, is gearing up to celebrate its massive customer base and other Nigerians with an extraordinary 11th Anniversary Sale.

This three-week event tagged ‘Thrills, Deals & Trust,’ promises to delight shoppers with mouthwatering deals and exciting offers.

From Monday, July 17 to Monday, August 7, 2023, Konga aims to make this anniversary sale an unforgettable experience for its customers.

During the Anniversary Sale, shoppers can expect an array of unbelievable offers and incentives. These include massive discounts of up to 60% across various product categories such as Computing, Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Mobile Phones, Groceries, Fashion, and more.

Through KongaNow, shoppers will enjoy same-day delivery and free shipping for specific order values. Budget Deals like the 10k shop, dedicated deals for bulk purchases, store-only deals, app-only deals, and exclusive offers for corporate customers and organizations will add to the excitement.

Additionally, shoppers can look forward to freebies, including shopping vouchers, along with an extra 10% discount for customers using their Access Bank XclusivePlus cards.

The Anniversary Sale aims to reward customers for their loyalty and continuous partnership with Konga over the past 11 years. Konga has been at the forefront of the Nigerian e-commerce industry, introducing groundbreaking initiatives that have raised standards and enhanced customer experience.

Analysts and industry experts have consistently praised Konga for its innovative approach which has shaped the trajectory of the e-commerce sector.

Among these are the first recorded drone delivery in e-commerce, pioneering the marketplace structure now being operated by other players in the industry, its status as the first e-commerce company to roll out the composite structure – fusion of online platform and offline stores – which has been adapted by Amazon and others. Konga also pioneered same-day delivery in Nigeria through KongaNow.

Dave Omoregie, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Konga Group, acknowledged the significant role customers have played in the brand’s success.

He stated, “For 11 years, we have been leaders in building trust and elevating customer satisfaction in the e-commerce industry through numerous initiatives, with more on the horizon. However, we recognize that all of this would have been impossible without our amazing customers. That’s why this Konga@11 Anniversary Sale is dedicated to you. We have carefully curated an extraordinary collection of offers and freebies across the board. Don’t miss out!”

The Konga@11 Anniversary Sale commences on July 17 and will run online at www.konga.com, as well as in every Konga store nationwide until August 7, 2023.