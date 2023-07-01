Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, formerly Google’s Director for West Africa, has announced her departure from the company to pursue a broader role within the regional technology landscape.

During her tenure at Google, Ehimuan led transformative digital initiatives, including projects like Get Nigeria Businesses Online and the localization of Google Maps, Streetview, and YouTube.ng. She also facilitated training programs and access projects that enhanced internet accessibility and affordability in Nigeria.

Ehimuan is recognized for her leadership in the African tech sector and her contributions to ICT policy and strategy. She plans to leverage her experience and network to drive digital transformation and focus on leadership development and personal excellence.

She started at Google as the Country Director for Nigeria and later became the Director for West Africa. Ehimuan led her team in driving transformative digital initiatives. These initiatives encompassed successful projects like Get Nigeria Businesses Online, strategic partnerships, as well as the deployment and localization of significant products such as Google Maps, Streetview, and YouTube.ng.

Great achievements with Google

During her leadership, the Google team in Africa successfully trained over 6 million Africans in digital skills, providing web and mobile development training to 100,000 developers, and established a Google for Startups accelerator specifically for African tech entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, under Ehimuan’s leadership, important access projects were executed, including the expansion of the Google Station program in Nigeria and the deployment of Google’s Equiano fibre cable, which spans from Portugal to South Africa, connecting Africa with Europe. These initiatives have played a significant role in enhancing internet accessibility and affordability for millions of people in Nigeria and beyond.

What you need to know

Ehimuan joined Google with a background in strategy and technology and made contributions to information and communications technology (ICT) policy and strategy. She also played a pivotal role in developing policies that have facilitated investment and infrastructure growth in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

Her leadership in committees like the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Presidential Committee are responsible for creating the national broadband plan in 2019 which had been influential in shaping the ICT strategy of the region.

Juliet Ehimuan is known for her transformative leadership in the African technology sector. She is also as a thought leader in technology, innovation, and leveraging technology to enhance business development. In addition, Ehimuan is the founder of Beyond Limits, an initiative focused on leadership development and personal excellence.

She plans to utilize her extensive experience and network to drive digital transformation across the continent in a broader capacity. She intends to leverage her passion for leadership development and coaching on personal excellence.