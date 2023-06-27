The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to expedite access to single-digit loans for MSMEs in Nigeria, recognizing the vital role they play in the economy.

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed its plan to fast-track access to single-digit loans for MSMEs in Nigeria.

The Vice President of the federation, Sen. Kashim Shettima, disclosed this on Tuesday, June 27, in a message marking the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). In his message, Sen. Shettima said that the Tinubu administration recognizes the vital role small businesses play in Nigeria’s economy and is committed towards their development.

“On this World MSME Day, the government of President Tinubu recognizes the vital role that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting innovation.

“We remain committed to providing support, fostering an enabling environment, and improving access to finance for MSMEs, especially in these unprecedented times.

“We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all, while we also recognize the plethora of issues that face MSMEs as a result of the subsidy removal, however, the government is working urgently to ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible,” said part of the statement.

He urged Nigerian small business owners that President Bola Tinubu is their “partner” and is here to make life easier for business owners in Nigeria.

What you should know

Last week during meetings with representatives of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, emphasized the country’s openness and readiness to business and investment.

The proposed plan to disburse single digit loans to small businesses might just be a demonstration of this commitment.

It should be noted that access to single-digit loans is highly beneficial for small businesses for several reasons. Firstly, lower interest costs translate into reduced borrowing expenses, making loans more affordable and accessible for small businesses.

With lower interest rates, entrepreneurs can obtain the necessary funds without incurring substantial financial burdens, allowing them to invest in growth, expansion, and innovation. This promotes business sustainability and enables small businesses to seize opportunities, such as purchasing new equipment, expanding their product lines, or hiring additional staff.

Furthermore, single-digit loans foster economic growth and stimulate entrepreneurship. Affordable financing empowers small businesses to pursue their goals, create jobs, and contribute to local economies. By providing access to capital at lower interest rates, financial institutions and government programs encourage entrepreneurial activities and support the development of small businesses, which are vital engines of economic growth.

Access to single-digit loans not only enhances the financial viability of small businesses but also contributes to overall economic prosperity by fueling innovation, competition, and job creation.