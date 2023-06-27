EnterpriseNGR, an independent member-led advocacy group promoting the establishment of an enabling policy environment for Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector, is proud to announce the flag-off of the highly anticipated Youth of Enterprise (YoE) Internship Programme Cohort 3.

With a vision to empower Nigerian youth, the YoE Internship Programme offers invaluable paid internship opportunities to young graduates between the ages of 18 and 26, over 6 months. The programme commences with a 3-week intensive online orientation course designed to equip the interns with robust employability skills required to succeed in the workplace.

The YoE Internship Programme Cohort 3 is now accepting applications from aspiring youth across all 36 states of Nigeria. We welcome ambitious individuals who meet the requirements to apply and join us on this transformative journey.

To register and submit applications, interested candidates can visit our website at http://[www.enterprisengr.com/yoe] or connect with us via our social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @EnterpriseNGR or @YouthofEnterprise.

This 6-month paid internship programme provides a unique opportunity for participants to gain hands-on work experience, develop crucial employability skills, and build valuable connections.

Ms Obi Ibekwe, the CEO of EnterpriseNGR, expressed her enthusiasm for YoE Cohort 3, stating, “We are thrilled to flag off the 3rd cohort of the YoE Internship Programme as we continue our mission of empowering Nigerian youth. The YOE internship programme is the flagship initiative of EnterpriseNGR and our commitment to nurturing the next generation of workplace talent. The programme has two main objectives:

To facilitate the smooth transition of Nigerian youth from the universities to the workplace and to democratize access to good job opportunities for all Nigerian graduates.

By connecting talented young people with prestigious organisations like PWC, Access Bank, Aluko & Oyebode, Chapel Hill Denham, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FMDQ Group, Templars, The Nigerian Exchange Group, Meristem, and others, we aim to drive economic growth, reduce unemployment, and foster a prosperous future for our country.

We are excited at the traction the YOE Internship Programme is quickly gaining given the remarkable success of the first and second cohorts of the programme which saw over 95% of participants placed in high-value internship positions. We would like to use this opportunity to appreciate our partnering organisations and invite more employers from all sectors of the economy to join us in this worthy mission. YOE internship programme presents organisations with a unique opportunity to do well by doing good. Through the provision of internship slots for our bright young talents, employers will drive social impact by addressing youth employment while having access to top talent for their entry-level pipeline. YOE is a win-win for both interns and employers and we look forward to a very successful cohort III.”

Key Benefits for Interns:

Skill Development: Gain robust employability skills training and acquire industry-specific skills.

Gain robust employability skills training and acquire industry-specific skills. Practical Experience : Gain hands-on work experience and apply knowledge in real-world settings for 6 months paid internship with premium companies.

: Gain hands-on work experience and apply knowledge in real-world settings for 6 months paid internship with premium companies. Mentorship and Networking: Be mentored by seasoned professionals and access strong professional networks.

Benefits for Employers:

Access to Top Talent for Entry-Level Pipeline: Engage with motivated and skilled interns who bring fresh perspectives and innovative thinking to your organization.

Engage with motivated and skilled interns who bring fresh perspectives and innovative thinking to your organization. Driving Social Impact: Contribute to reducing the high unemployment rate in Nigeria and fostering socio-economic development.

The YoE Internship Programme has successfully placed 500 interns from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 combined, and we aim to provide internship opportunities to 1000 interns in Cohort 3. We are committed to bridging the gap between talented young individuals and reputable organisations, offering a platform for growth and development.

The YoE Internship Programme welcomes applications from all eligible Nigerian young graduates, ensuring inclusivity and accommodating a broad range of talents, interests, and career aspirations.

For more information and to apply, please visit http://[www.enterprisengr.com/yoe]

Stay updated on the latest news and announcements about YoE Cohort 3 by following our social media pages on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. As an employer, visit the link https://youthofenterprise.solutions/employer-register to register and start today.

About EnterpriseNGR:

EnterpriseNGR is an independent member-led group established to promote and influence an enabling policy environment for the Nigerian Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector. Our focus is on driving the growth and transformation of the sector while empowering Nigerian youth through the Youth of Enterprise (YoE) Internship Programme.