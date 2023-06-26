Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, is thrilled to announce the launch of *1056#; a USSD Code of Confidence that allows customers access speedy resolution of third-party insurance claims in cases of road emergencies. This cutting-edge solution is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

This Code (*1056#) is Sanlam’s way of providing a seamless and customer-centric solutions to a number of challenges customers encounter while seeking report claims in case of any eventuality. With this new feature, Sanlam aims to enhance the claims experience for its valued customers by eliminating needless paperwork and unnecessary delays.

Customers can now use the simple and user-friendly *1056# USSD code on their mobile phones to initiate instant third-party claims. The process is quick and hassle-free, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance and support during unexpected events and accidents involving third parties.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, Bode Opadokun expressed excitement and affirmed thus, “We are delighted to introduce this Code of Confidence which revolutionizes the way our customers can access third-party claims. At Sanlam, we understand the importance of convenience and speed in the claims process. With this innovative service, we aim to provide our customers with a seamless and efficient experience at any time of need.”

According to a statement signed by the Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, Ajibola Liyide, he stated, “The Code of Confidence service was designed to offer customers a hitch-free claims experience. By dialing *1056# on their mobile phones, customers gain access to a simple prompt that guides them through the claims process. The user-friendly interface allows customers to provide essential details and initiate their claims swiftly and conveniently, ensuring they receive timely assistance. This can be done from any MTN line.”

Sanlam’s Code of Confidence is available to all Sanlam Nigeria motor policyholders, making it accessible to a wide range of customers across the country. The service is part of Sanlam’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology and innovation to enhance the customer experience and provide timely support when it matters most.

Sanlam is a pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage founded in 1918 as a life insurance company. The brand has grown to become Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, with a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia. Indeed, Sanlam operates in 8 out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with over 154,000 employees globally, delivering superior value to customers, shareholders and the broader society.