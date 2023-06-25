Pharrell Williams, the renowned American record producer, singer, and songwriter, has a flair for fashion and style.

He recently showed off his impeccable taste by carrying a stunning yellow Louis Vuitton bag that he designed himself.

The bag, named “Millionaire”, is part of Pharrell’s first collection as the new Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton.

The collection was unveiled during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris last week and featured a reinterpretation of the iconic Damier pattern with pixelated graphics and vibrant colors.

The Millionaire bag is a statement piece that exudes luxury and opulence. It has gold accents on every part, including the zipper, the rivets, and the hardware.

It also has a diamond lock and a chain strap that Pharrell said was “real”. The bag comes in different hues, such as yellow, green, blue, and red.

Pharrell shared a video on his Instagram account on Friday, where he explained the inspiration behind the bag and its details. He was accompanied by Steven Victor, a talent manager and music publisher, who gave fans a closer look at the bag.

“Every part on the bag is [gold]. This is different. This is called the Millionaire. It comes with millionaires,” Pharrell said in the video.

“Every bit of the bag is gold like the zipper, the teeth on the zipper is gold, all the hardware, every rivet.

This is gold. Obviously, diamonds. This chain is real. It has a real strap, but you know — so be it, so be it,” he continued while posing with the bag.

Pharrell’s appointment as the Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton was announced earlier this year on Valentine’s Day. He took over the position from Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2022 after a battle with cancer.

Pharrell is no stranger to Louis Vuitton, having collaborated with the fashion house in 2004 and 2008 on jewelry and sunglasses collections. He is also known for his visionary creativity that transcends music and extends to art and fashion.

In a statement regarding Pharrell’s new role, Louis Vuitton praised his boundary-breaking exploration of diverse creative realms and said that his values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and entrepreneurship align seamlessly with the brand’s ethos.

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming Pharrell back to the Maison and said that his creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.

Pharrell’s duffel bags made their debut at the Paris Fashion Show, attended by influential personalities such as Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Brazilian singer Anitta, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lenny Kravitz, LeBron James, and many others.

Pharrell Williams is widely recognized for his hit songs as part of the producing team of the Neptunes, his songwriting prowess, and his successful solo career.

He has previously collaborated on a unisex fragrance with the perfume division of the fashion house Comme des Garçons. Earlier this year, Pharrell joined Louis Vuitton as their creative director, further solidifying his influence in the world of fashion.

Watch the video here https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct2HFY5P03s/?igshid=YzcxN2Q2NzY0OA==