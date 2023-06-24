Key Highlights

JAMB set the cut-off mark for 2022/23 admissions into universities across the country at 140 and above.

The JAMB Registrar said that universities are at liberty to decide individual cut-off marks, but not below the 140 benchmark.

JAMB at the policy meeting in Abuja pegged the amount for post-UTME screening fees at N2,000.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities have agreed on 140 as the minimum benchmark for the admissions of the 2023/2024 academic session into universities across the country.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards held in Abuja.

Oloyede said the universities are at liberty to decide individual cut-off marks, but noted that no university will be allowed to admit any candidate who scores below the 140 benchmark.

Cut-off mark proposals by some universities

For instance, the University of Jos proposed 180 as the cut-off mark for admissions; the University of Ibadan proposed 200; the University of Benin proposed 200; the University of Lagos proposed 200; and the Federal University of Technology proposed 180, among others.

The Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, is the only university that proposed the highest benchmark of 220, while about 15 universities, most especially those in the private sector, advised that the benchmark be lowered to 120, a move that was rejected.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejoh, said, “We have heard the voices of the majority. Most of the universities have agreed and the decision stands that 140 is the minimum benchmark for university admissions.”

Oloyede also noted that the minimum cut-off score for polytechnics was 100 for admissions, while Colleges of Education adopted the benchmark of 100 for admissions.

JAMB pegs post-UTME screening fees at N2,000

Meanwhile, JAMB at the policy meeting in Abuja pegged the amount for post-UTME screening at N2,000.

Oloyede, who made the announcement said no institution will be allowed to make candidates directly or indirectly incur further related expenses on screening exercises, such as administrative and bank charges.