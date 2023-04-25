Key Highlights

JAMB rescheduled the ongoing UTME in 100 out of the 708 centres due to technical challenges experienced by some candidates.

It said the candidates who were affected by these technical issues are expected to print new examination notifications early on Wednesday morning to know their new scheduled sessions.

JAMB also assured that no candidate would be denied the right to take examinations, maintaining that, should any hiccup arise, such a candidate would be rescheduled to take the examination on the next available date and space.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has rescheduled the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates in 100 centres due to technical challenges experienced by some candidates who could not take part in the examination on Tuesday.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Abuja.

Benjamin said the candidates who were affected by these technical issues are expected to print new examination notifications early on Wednesday morning to know their new scheduled sessions.

100 out of 708 centres experienced technical challenges

The statement reads: “Following the announcement, candidates, who for technical reasons could not take the examination, are to print a new examination notification early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to know their new scheduled sessions.

“It is to be noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 centres participating in the 2023 UTME exercise across the country, experienced technical challenges that prevented their allotted candidates from successfully taking their examination.’’

JAMB in the statement emphasized its determination to deploy world-class assessments in line with global best practices to deliver quality assessments and regretted any inconveniences experienced by candidates and their parents.

The statement further explained that the series of challenges encountered was on account of some novel features deployed by the Board to safeguard the sanctity of the examination by checkmating all incidences of examination misconduct being perpetrated and perpetuated by vested interests.

However, the examination body assured of the commitment of its technical team working round the clock to ensure that Wednesday’s exercise was devoid of any hitches.

The board further promised Nigerians that no candidate would be denied the right to take examinations, maintaining that, should any hiccup arise, such a candidate would be rescheduled to take the examination on the next available date and space.

For the record

JAMB had about 2 weeks ago announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 UTME).

The UTME which was earlier scheduled to commence on April 29, was moved to April 25, 2023, in order to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.

The examination body had in February 2023 announced that it has registered at least 1.6 million candidates for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).