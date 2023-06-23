The Young Professionals Programme (YPP) from the Commonwealth Secretariat has begun accepting applications for various roles

Each successful applicant will be paid £29,070 per annum for a two-year fixed-term contract

The deadline for application is the 10th of July, 2023.

The Commonwealth Secretariat has opened applications for its Young Professionals Programme (YPP).

This program aims to provide numerous avenues for young individuals with exceptional skills and qualifications from Commonwealth countries to actively participate in the organization’s essential activities.

According to the Commonwealth also, the program is set to facilitate the transfer of technical expertise, innovative ideas and specialist knowledge.

According to a document seen by Nairametrics, a wide range of opportunities are currently open within the Commonwealth Secretariat for prospective candidates to explore. Each successful applicant will be paid £29,070 per annum for a two-year fixed-term contract.

The list of vacancies is detailed below:

The Assistant Research Officer provides programme, office and research services to the Trade Competitiveness section.

The post-holder is required to engage in academic and practice-oriented research to understand and explain complex situations and realities in a changing world, undertake high-quality research and prepare presentations and reports.

The position may involve some international travel.

A first degree in Economics, Law, International relations, International Trade or a related discipline is required.

The role requires the ability to conduct comprehensive research, both in academic and practical contexts, to comprehend and elucidate complex situations and realities within a rapidly changing world. The post-holder will be involved in conducting in-depth and high-quality research, as well as preparing presentations and reports. They may also be involved in various stand-alone and ongoing project tasks.

International travel may be required as part of this role.

The required qualification is a degree in Law, Political Science or Health and Post-graduate diploma or a relevant master’s degree

The Assistant Research Officer is tasked with delivering program, office, and research services specifically to the Economic, Youth & Sustainable Development Directorate (EYSD). This role involves providing technical and administrative support to the Senior Director’s Office. The ideal candidate should possess the competence to address intricate economic and sustainable development issues within a dynamic global landscape. Additionally, the post-holder should be capable of conducting thorough and high-quality research, as well as preparing presentations, briefs, and speeches.

The position requires a first degree in Economics, Environment, International Development, Public Finance, or a related field. Possessing a post-graduate diploma or a relevant master’s degree is considered advantageous.

The Assistant Research Officer provides programme, office and research services to the Governance and Peace Directorate (GPD).

The post-holder should be able to engage in academic and practice-oriented research and prepare reports. The position may involve some international travel.

The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in law or Political Science or Information Technology with a post-graduate diploma or a relevant master’s degree which will be an advantage.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, the program requires applicants to submit separate applications for each position they are interested in.

To be considered, individuals must be citizens of a Commonwealth country and be 27 years old or younger at the time of application closure.

Additionally, candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a relevant field. They should also have a minimum of one year of proven work experience in designing and implementing projects or programs related to development or democracy.

About the Commonwealth

Commonwealth is a voluntary association made up of 56 member governments and guides policy-making, technical assistance and advisory services to Commonwealth member countries. The organization supports governments to help achieve sustainable, inclusive, and equitable development.

To apply

To apply for any of the listed vacancies, the vacancy requires that candidates should click on the ‘apply’ button provided, which will redirect them to the website containing detailed information about each opportunity.

Applicants are required to submit their curriculum vitae (CV) along with a cover letter that highlights their relevant experience and skills about the specific requirements and competencies outlined in the job description. The application deadline is set for 17:00 BST on July 10, 2023, and all applications should be received by that time.

Applications should be made via the online application system here.