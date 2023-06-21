Key Highlights

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has debunked the ongoing rumour that he has just been appointed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The reaction follows reports across various media platforms on Tuesday night that the former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State has been appointed the new Chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

This was made known by Odumosu in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, where he described the report as totally untrue.

Odumosu, who said that the information should be disregarded, accused mischief makers of being behind the fake news.

What Odumosu is saying

Odumosu in his statement said, ‘’Good morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”.

“I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue. This information must have emanated from mischief makers and should be disregarded.”

What you should know