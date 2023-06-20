Egbetokun was appointed the new acting IGP barely 3 months after the Police Service Commission approved his appointment as a Deputy Inspector General of Police to represent the South West geopolitical zone of the country.

He was a former Chief Security Officer of President Bola Tinubu when he was the Lagos State Governor in 1999.

Egbetokun, who is from Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, was born on September 4, 1964, and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990.

The Federal Government had earlier on Monday night announced the retirement of all the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), as well as the appointment of new ones by President Bola Tinubu.

In the press statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, President Tinubu appointed his former Chief Security Officer, DIG Egbetokun Olukayode as the acting Inspector General of Police.

DIG Egbetokun replaced DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired from the Service on March 15 this year.

He will also be taking over from Usman Baba, who was appointed as the Inspector General of Police by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

About the new acting Inspector General of Police

He graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in June 1987; and lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the Police Force.

He also holds MSc in Engineering Analysis from UNILAG, a Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, an MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo, and Certification in Electronic Data Processing and Computer Programming, all from the University of Lagos, and PhD Peace and Security Studies from Al-hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

In 1999, he was appointed Chief Security Officer to President Tinubu when he was Lagos State governor and held the position till 2005.

Other formations, commands and departments of the police where he worked include;

Commander RRS Lagos State Command 2005-2007

O/C Anti–Fraud, FCT Command Abuja

CSP Admin, Lagos State Command

Area Commander Osogbo – Osun State

Area Commander Gusau – Zamfara State

Commandant Police Training School ( PTS ) Ikeja Lagos State

Deputy Commandant Police College Ikeja Lagos State

Commissioner of Police Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja

Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal ( EOD ) FHQ

Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command

Commissioner of Police Admin Medical Faloma Lagos State

AIG Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja

DIG Force Criminal Investigations Department, FHQ, Abuja

Courses/Conferences attended by the new acting IDP include;

Close Protection Course in the United Kingdom

Squadron Commander, Combat Ops Course at PMF Training College (Desert Camp Gwoza and Forest Camp lla)

Advanced Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos

Intermediate Command Course, Police Staff College Jos

Strategic Leadership Course, Police Staff College Jos

He attended the Global Conference on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats held in Lyon France in 2018

He is a Member Society for Peace and Security Practice and a Scholar in Peace and Security Studies.