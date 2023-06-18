The challenge is for those seeking to bridge the digital divide faced by women in internet access

The seed fund amounts to $109,000 and applications are to be made before the 3rd of July, 2023z

The Connecting the Unconnected Challenge is a global competition held annually to reduce the digital divide faced by women in terms of accessing, integrating with, and benefiting from digital technology.

The competition is open to early-stage projects or ideas that are focused on finding innovative solutions to enhance affordable broadband access and usage for populations or regions that currently lack adequate connectivity.

Start-ups, grassroots organizations, university projects, and other groups involved in bridging the digital divide are invited to participate in Phase 1 of the challenge.

This year’s challenge offers a total prize of $109,000 USD, distributed across multiple categories.

The rationale for the challenge

The motivation behind this challenge stems from the global issue of having 2.9 billion individuals without internet connectivity.

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly worsened this issue.

Based on data from UNESCO, in 10 countries across Africa, Asia, and South America, women face a 30-50% lower likelihood than men to utilize the internet. On a global scale, women are 23% less likely than men to access mobile internet.

As nations progressively transition towards digitalization, the persistent exclusion of women from online platforms will exacerbate both economic and gender disparities, thereby constraining the potential for inclusive and sustainable development.

Even for women who have managed to gain access to digital technology, they encounter a distinct array of challenges and risks in the online realm.

Access to the internet has always played a vital role in education, commerce, and overall well-being. Communities without connectivity are unable to engage in the online buying and selling of goods and services. Students are deprived of abundant opportunities for remote learning.

Throughout the pandemic, unconnected populations faced the impossibility of working or studying from home. For many, the absence of internet access compelled them to make a difficult choice between their health and earning a livelihood.

About the Challenge

The focus of this challenge will revolve around addressing the gender-based digital divide issue.

The 2023 edition of the Connecting the Unconnected Challenge, will see IEEE and USAID joining forces to shed more light on the persistent inequalities faced by women in terms of accessing, integrating with, and benefiting from digital technology.

A new category, the Best Overall Gender Inclusion Proof-of-Concept, will be introduced in the 2023 CTU Challenge.

This prize will be awarded to the contestant in the Proof-of-Concept track from any category whose project or solution significantly contributes to narrowing the gender digital divide.

This can be achieved through innovative applications of technology to enhance internet access or enable connectivity, the introduction of innovative business models that increase the affordability of internet access, or the implementation of innovative programs that enhance community empowerment and encourage internet usage among previously disconnected populations.

How to participate

For Phase 1, participants are required to submit a concise abstract of approximately 500 words and provide responses to basic questions.

Apply here before the July 3, 2023 deadline.