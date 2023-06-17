The Nigerian Navy claims to have saved over N71.8 billion in oil assets from crude oil thieves between April 2022 and June 2023.

Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Director of Naval Information, provided this information while addressing accusations against the Nigerian Military regarding their alleged involvement in crude oil theft activities.

Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta agitator, accused the Nigerian Military, particularly the Navy, of being responsible for oil theft in Nigeria.

“The military is at the center of oil theft, and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99% of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army, and the Navy especially.”

He stated further that he was ready to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to bring the scourge to a halt.

Some data on the fight against crude oil theft

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation hours later, Ayo-Vaughan said that the Nigerian Navy was committed to seeing an end to crude oil theft in the country and was working against perpetrators.

He said the Nigerian Navy has achieved a lot in the fight against crude oil theft. He noted that through the efforts of the Navy, oil thieves were denied over 116.9 million liters of crude oil, 45.1 million liters of refined diesel, and 2.4 million liters of kerosene as well as over 372,000 liters of premium motor spirit, all worth more than N71.8 billion based on the current prices.

He also stated that between April 1, 2022, and June 12, 2023, the Nigerian Navy facilitated the arrest of 131 suspects, and 17 vessels, the destruction of 519 illegal mining sites, the deactivation of 4,261 storage tanks, and the demobilization of 69 vehicles. He said: