Lagos State Government to demolish buildings in Alaba International Market to prevent disaster and save lives.

LASBCA provides ample notice for the demolition of structurally defective buildings in Alaba International Market.

Identified buildings beyond redemption are to be demolished by Monday to ensure the safety of Lagos residents.

The Lagos state government revealed that it plans to demolish properties in Alaba International Market to “ save lives”.

This was disclosed in an interview by the General Manager, of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki.

The Lagos State Government on Friday began the process toward the removal of distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government of the state.

Demolition

On Friday, the enforcement team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Task Force embarked on a joint exercise towards the removal of distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government of the state.

The team which went around to re-seal several buildings that had been marked with previous multiple quit seal notices by LASBCA, said the measure was to prevent disaster, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

They advised occupants on the need to move out of the structurally defective buildings which they said had become too dangerous for habitation.

Need to save lives

The General Manager, of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, told journalists that the government was going to demolish to save lives.

The enforcement director pointed out some story buildings that were already sinking but being extended with additional floors, citing the front row of shops of one of the sinking plazas was beautifully adorned with tiles and other materials while the back was tilted on mashy land, the statement said adding:

“Oki said he usually panicked every time it rained because of the likelihood of any such buildings collapsing to cause mayhem.

“He said the government valued the lives of residents which were more precious than the cost of any property.

“The government was taking a proactive step and will demolish about 17 of the buildings which were not part of the 349 widely publicised for demolition.

“The occupants had been served a series of notices since 2016 to carry out some necessary actions but they had been adamant and resorted to harassment of enforcement officials.

Monday demolition

Oki noted that the agency is working with the Lagos State Task Force because the occupants constantly used thugs to assault LASBCA officials whenever they embarked on enforcement, adding:

“All those buildings are going to go down between now and Monday. LASBCA has given them enough notice.

“Everybody that lives in Lagos State, their lives are worth more than the cost of any building or the cost anybody is going to make on it.

“This is because when a building is going to come down, it is not going to give you a notice that I am coming down.”

The Lagos rep noted that identified buildings were beyond redemption while listing attributes of distressed buildings to include those already tilting at very bad angles as well as those with different kinds of cracks.

Lagos residents with valid land documents and building plan approvals are advised to visit or write LASBCA offices for authorisation to commence construction.