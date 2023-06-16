Asiko Energy Holdings Limited explains how a gas generator can power a 7.5kVA generator using a 12.5kg gas cylinder with a conversion kit, providing flexibility to switch between gas and petrol fuel sources.

The cost and consumption rate comparison shows that using a 12.5kg gas cylinder to power the generator offers approximately 15 hours of electricity at a cost of N500 per hour while using petrol for the same duration requires 30 liters and costs N1,050 per hour.

Switching to gas generators presents an economic advantage, especially with the recent end of the fuel subsidy program, which led to significant petrol price increases.

Asiko Energy Holdings Limited, a Nigerian company focused on natural gas, recently provided insights into how a gas generator operates.

According to the company, it is possible to power a 7.5kVA generator by connecting it to a 12.5kg gas cylinder using a conversion kit.

Even if a user possesses a petrol-based generator, they can acquire a conversion kit to enable it to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The conversion kit consists of two components: the reducer and the carburetor.

The reducer is responsible for regulating the gas flow, while the carburetor manages the petrol flow. This means that users have the flexibility to switch between either fuel source based on their needs.

Cost and consumption

According to Asiko Energy, there are substantial cost and consumption rate differences between using a 12.5kg gas cylinder and petrol to power a 7.5kVA generator. Using a 12.5kg gas cylinder, users can obtain approximately 15 hours of electricity at a cost of N500 per hour.

In comparison, when using petrol, powering a 7.5kVA generator for 14 hours would require 30 liters of petrol, which amounts to a cost of N1,050 per hour. This demonstrates that using gas as a fuel source for generators in Nigeria is more cost-effective, with gas being half the price of petrol per hour.

These findings highlight the economic advantage of using gas for generator operations, indicating that switching to gas can significantly reduce expenses for electricity generation in Nigeria.

Why this is important

The gas generator presents itself as a viable alternative to the widespread use of petrol generators in numerous Nigerian households and businesses. Recently, the Nigerian government made the decision to end the fuel subsidy program that had been in place since 1976, providing Nigerians with access to affordable petrol.

With the subsidy program now discontinued, petrol prices have skyrocketed, reaching a minimum of N488 per liter and going as high as N570 per liter. This sharp increase in prices comes at a time when Nigerians are already grappling with a high inflation rate of 22.41%.

In light of these challenges, there is a pressing need for alternative fuel options for generators to combat the issue of inconsistent electricity supply. In this context, the gas generator emerges as a promising solution, offering a more affordable and sustainable choice for powering generators.

By transitioning from petrol to gas, Nigerians can mitigate the impact of rising petrol prices and improve their access to reliable electricity. Expanding the adoption of gas generators can help address the challenges associated with epileptic power supply and provide a more cost-effective and efficient energy solution for Nigerian households and businesses.

What you should know

The National Economic Council (NEC) under the Bola Tinubu administration recently announced that it was focused on natural gas as an alternative fuel when deliberating on possible palliative options.