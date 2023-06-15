Kelechi Abiri and Joha Ordu, two female founders, have introduced Reposebay HR, Nigeria’s first HR tech software, designed to simplify HR functions for businesses. The software combines various features, including payroll, geo-location, audio interviews, and swift onboarding, streamlining essential HR processes.

In a groundbreaking move for the HR industry, two pioneering female founders have unveiled Reposebay HR, Nigeria’s first HR tech software, created by HR professionals for businesses to seamlessly simplify all HR functions.

This cutting-edge software was created by a team with 20 years of experience in human resource management who have been certified by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI).

The dynamic duo behind Reposebay HR, Kelechi Abiri and Joha Ordu, have a shared vision of transforming traditional HR practices through the power of technology, and with their deep understanding of the challenges faced by HR professionals and their keenness for innovation, they have revolutionized the way organizations approach HR management – marking a significant leap forward in the streamlining of HR processes, ease of employee management and enhancement of recruitment efficiency.

Reposebay HR is the first HR-tech solution that combines Payroll, Geo-location, Audio Interview, and Swift onboarding features, as well as a Performance Management system, Employee Chat System, Employee Self Service System, Applicant Tracking System, Company Reporting and Asset Management system, Training system, and many other Employee Management Features into one comprehensive platform that streamlines essential HR functions – empowering businesses to simplify and streamline their operations.

The software’s Payroll feature automates salary calculations, tax deductions, and other payroll-related tasks, eliminating the need for manual calculations and reducing the risk of errors. The Geo-location feature enables companies to track the real-time location of their remote and on-site employees, ensuring enhanced productivity and accountability.

This innovative tool provides businesses with valuable insights into monitoring attendance and identifying potential issues, enabling them to take proactive measures when necessary.

One of the most groundbreaking aspects of Reposebay HR is its audio interview feature, designed to revolutionize the recruitment process. Leveraging advanced voice recognition and natural language processing technologies, the software enables recruiters to set up and conduct automated audio interviews with job applicants, saving considerable time and resources in the hiring process, while ensuring a fair and consistent evaluation process for all candidates.

The founder of Reposebay, Kelechi Abiri, expressed her excitement about the potential impact of the software by saying “Our goal is to create a game-changing HR solution that empowers organizations to streamline their processes and make data-driven decisions.

Reposebay HR not only simplifies HR management and Payroll but also revolutionizes the way businesses recruit talent, with the audio interview feature paving the way for a more efficient and inclusive hiring process.”

Joha Ordu, Co-founder of Reposebay, added, “We are proud to be at the forefront of HR innovation, and we believe that Reposebay HR will set a new standard in the industry.

Through an integration of Payroll, Geo-location, audio interviews, and several effective employee management features into one cohesive platform, we are providing businesses with a comprehensive solution that enhances productivity, saves time, and ensures better HR outcomes.”

The Reposebay HR software was recently launched, and it has already garnered significant interest from industry leaders,with early adopters of the technology praising its user-friendly interface, powerful features, and potential to revolutionize HR operations across diverse sectors.