Video streaming platform, YouTube, has said that 45 channels owned by Nigerians have crossed 1 million subscribers on the platform, a feat that guarantees more revenue for the content creators.

YouTube Managing Director of Emerging Markets, EMEA, Alex Okosi, who disclosed this on Thursday at an event to celebrate the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund grantees, said there was a 50% increase in the number of Nigerian YouTube channels that have crossed 1 million subscribers at the end of 2022. With this, Nigeria also emerged as number one in Africa in terms of channels that have reached that threshold.

According to him, in South Africa, 25 channels reached the 1 million subscriber mark, which was an increase of over 30% year on year, while Kenya had over 14 channels that have more than 1 million subscribers, an increase of more than 110%.

More revenue

Highlighting the impacts of the YouTube Black Voice Fund on content creators in Africa, Okosi said:

“When we announced the $100 million fund to amplify Black and African voices and perspectives on our platform, we wanted to create a space where Black people can share their own stories, in their own voices, with the world. The fund has, in many ways, created opportunities to amplify, celebrate and cultivate Black artistry for a global audience.

“The growth of these creator channels has been tangible on the continent. YouTube data as of December 2022 shows that in South Africa, the number of YouTube channels making 100k or more in revenue (ZAR) has increased by over 30% year on year. In Nigeria, the percentage of YouTube channels making 100k or more in revenue (NGN) increased by over 15%, year on year; while in Kenya, the number of YouTube channels making 100k or more in revenue (KES) has increased by over 25%.”

Beyond the Black Voices Fund, Okosi said YouTube is committed to continuing to prioritize Black creators, artists, and content through programs, initiatives, and improvements to the platform.

“We’re committed to ensuring that Black creators from Africa and around the world find a home on YouTube, and we are investing in strategic partnerships with culturally relevant organisations to ensure that we are able to reach and help even more creators and artists,” Okosi said.

Over 100 Black creators from around the world took part in the celebrations in Kenya, which also highlighted the impact that the YouTube Black Voices Fund has had since its launch. Created in 2020 with the purpose of investing in talent and presenting fresh narratives that emphasise the intellectual power and authenticity of Black voices, the programme has helped over 500 creators and artists grow their channels and their audiences.

The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund has been an opportunity to both celebrate and cultivate Black artistry around the world and forms part of the platform’s commitment to supporting Africa’s creative ecosystem.