NMDPRA alleges economic sabotage, criminal damage, and theft through illegal petroleum lifting operations at Bonny River Terminal.

NMDPRA claimed that Exxon Mobil was lifting Butane at the terminal with the vessel, marked Barumk Gas without the authorisation or participation of NMDPRA

Military requested to urgently prevent the sailing out of Barumk Gas until investigations into the matter are concluded.

Nigeria’s Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) revealed it has written a letter to Nigeria’s Military command about the illegal lifting of petroleum products by Exxon Mobil at Bonny River Terminal in Rivers State.

This was disclosed by the firm in a letter by its Authority’s Chief Executive, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, and addressed to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor on Sunday in Abuja.

This comes after the Military has been on an offensive tackling illegal oil bunkering in Nigeria as Nigeria struggles to raise production above 1 million barrels per day.

Economic Sabotage

In the letter titled Economic Sabotage, the NMDPRA boss warned that there was alleged illegal product lift by ExxonMobil, the report stated:

“Economic sabotage, criminal damage and theft through illegal petroleum lifting operations at Bonny River Terminal”, “Exxon Mobil was lifting Butane at the terminal with the vessel, marked Barumk Gas without the authorisation or participation of NMDPRA.

Ahmed, in the letter, stated that NMDPRA was the agency of Government statutorily responsible for regulating operations at the Terminal.

Unlawful activity

They added the unlawful activity is being facilitated with the active connivance of Exxon Mobil who has illegally destroyed the locks on the sea-line valve whose keys are in the custody of the Authority.

“The actions of Exxon Mobil and Barumk Gas constitute economic sabotage, criminal damage, and theft of Nigeria’s national resources.

“You are by this letter kindly requested to urgently prevent the sailing out of Barumk Gas until investigations into the matter are concluded.”

