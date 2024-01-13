President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of new executive directors as well as a governing council for the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund on Friday.

The council will operate under the umbrella of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

The disclosure of the appointment of the Executive Director and Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund was made by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu Appoints Executive Director and Governing Council.’

According to Ngelale, the President mandated the appointees to “ discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.”

The council also comprises a representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

What the President said

Outlining the names of the appointees in the sector, Ngelale noted,

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) to be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA):

MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

MDGIF Executive Director — Mr. Oluwole Adama

MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe

NMDPRA Chief Executive — Engr. Farouk Ahmed

Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

MDGIF Independent Member — Ms. Amina Maina (North-East)

MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South)

MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)

