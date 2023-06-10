Article Summary

Phase 3 Construction: Construction has begun on the third phase of Agility Logistics Park in Côte D’Ivoire, tripling the available warehousing space with 33,000 m2 of move-in ready units.

The existing Agility Logistics Park in Côte D’Ivoire, covering 470,000 m2, is fully leased, with prominent tenants including CDCI, the largest retailer in the country.

The expansion of Agility Logistics Park reflects the increasing demand for industrial facilities in Africa and the investment being made to meet this demand, supporting economic growth and providing companies with easy access to quality infrastructure.

After completing Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Logistics Parks Côte D’ivoire, construction has commenced on the third phase. With an expected completion date of Q1:2024, phase 3 will offer an additional 33,000 m2 of move-in ready units thus tripling the available warehousing space in the park.

Currently, The Agility Logistics Park which covers 470,000 m2 is fully leased comprising tenants like CDCI, Cote D’Ivoire’s largest retailer and local companies using warehouses for processing, printing, assembly and commodity storage.

Logistics Parks Côte D’ivoire

Agility’s penetration of the African market has been impressive after sharing its intentions in 2018 to set up a network of international standard warehouse parks across key markets in Africa to support the development of domestic and regional trade. So, far they’ve successfully set up:

Agility Logistics Park in Magboro, Ogun state, Nigeria.

The news came in a statement by Geoffrey White, CEO of Agility Africa, where he emphasized the importance of industrial facilities in economic growth.

He said:

“We believe that the provision of international standard warehouses in Africa for storage, distribution and light manufacturing is one of the fundamental building blocks necessary for economic growth. The Agility Warehouse Parks enable companies, whether multinationals such as Cummins, or small and medium enterprises, to access quality infrastructure easily, quickly and cost-effectively.”

Increased Investment is a Result of Growing Demand

The continued investment in industrial facilities in Africa underpins the growing demand for such by indigenous and international organizations trying to optimize their operations.

Last week, the CEO of Agility Africa announced that the leading FMCG distributor in Mozambique, Oceana Distribution Lda, leased 5,000 m2 of warehouse space in their new Maputo facility. There, they have space for over 3,000 pallet positions, an office area, and a cold room facility.

You can read more on the growth of the African industrial sector as:

