Article Summary

The program focuses on cultivating collective leadership skills among fellows to contribute to the “Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.”

The ASLP targets early- to mid-career researchers across various disciplines, including science, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities.

The program aims to nurture thought leadership, team development, engagement, and collaboration among mid-career academics in Africa

The African Science Leadership Programme (ASLP) is open to mid-career researchers to enable them to cultivate collective leadership skills among fellows to contribute to the “Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.”

The programme is developed by the University of Pretoria in collaboration with the Global Young Academy and funded by the Robert Bosch Stiftung Foundation. The ASLP targets early- to mid-career researchers across various disciplines, including science, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities.

The program aims to nurture thought leadership, team development, engagement, and collaboration among mid-career academics in Africa. By doing so, it equips them to address complex challenges faced by Africa and the global community.

The ASLP recognizes that the future of scientific advancement lies in interdisciplinary and international teamwork. However, traditional training structures often fall short of preparing the next generation of scientists for such complexities.

Therefore, the ASLP adopts an approach that emphasizes collective leadership and interdisciplinary collaboration, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target participants

The ASLP selects early- to mid-career academics with leadership potential and a keen interest in developing essential leadership skills. It supports them in applying these skills to projects relevant to academic development in Africa and its impact on society.

The program also fosters a network of academic leaders across countries and disciplines while advancing a curriculum for academic leadership development that can benefit institutions within Africa and beyond.

Program structure

ASLP seeks candidates committed to leadership development in Africa. Apart from the training sessions, fellows are expected to dedicate time to their leadership projects and engage with their peers for support.

While the program covers most training, travel, meal, and accommodation costs, there may be additional expenses like visa applications, vaccinations, and local travel that fellows need to seek support for from their institutions or fund personally.

The program structure involves highly interactive training, project application, peer support, and mentorship.

Fellows attend a five-day intensive on-site program in Pretoria, South Africa, followed by ongoing engagement and support throughout the year.

The training covers core elements of collective leadership, creative and systems thinking, networking, stakeholder engagement, collaborative efficiency and impact, dialogue and communication skills, problem-solving, and decision-making.

Fellows then apply their acquired skills to focus areas or projects relevant to their contexts, aiming to contribute to a new paradigm for science. The second training which lasts for three days concludes the program, where fellows present their completed projects.

Selection criteria

The applicants considered are those who have a vision for their future involvement in research projects, capacity development, policies, or societal structures.

The selection process prioritizes diversity in culture, subject background, and gender among the fellows.

Applicants should hold a PhD or equivalent qualification, occupy a faculty or continuing research position at an African research institution, demonstrate active engagement in research and teaching, possess a notable scientific track record, exhibit interest in translating research for societal impact, display leadership ability, value the research’s role in addressing complex societal issues, and express an eagerness to collaborate across disciplines and sectors.

Applicants must provide two support letters from academic referees, and one referee must commit to future communication and mentorship if the applicant is selected.

The University of Pretoria, the Global Young Academy, national young academies, and the ASLP Management is involved in the review and shortlisting of applications. The final selection is made by the ASLP Management team.

Key dates

Applications can be made here before the deadline on the 15th of July 2023

Outcome letters will be sent to applicants from the 1st to the 8th of September 2023

Fellows are to arrive in Pretoria on the 31st of November 2023.