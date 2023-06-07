Article Summary

As the opening transfer window draws close, the research group, CIES Football Observatory, which presents exclusive data and analysis on soccer players, has released the latest updated rankings of the most valuable players in world football.

It may come as no surprise, but Erling Haaland is the most valuable player in the world with an estimated value of €245million. The striking sensation has been in exceptional form this season, setting and breaking records in the Premier League and is on the verge of completing a treble in his first season with his club, Manchester City.

Erling Haaland’s estimated value is at least €49million more than the next person on the list. Coming second on the list is Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior with a value of €196.3million and Nigerian-born Bukayo Saka with an estimated value of €195.8million. The Arsenal star has been in exceptional form and recently extended his contract with the club.

Completing the top five are Jude Bellingham with an estimated value of €190million and Rodrygo Goes with a value of €184.5million.

Some of those on the list are on the verge of joining a new team during the summer transfer window, while other clubs are looking to get one of the jewels on the list to strengthen their club ahead of the new season.

Who are the Most Valuable Players?

The CIES study measures factors such as performance, career progression, age and a club’s performance and economic value to determine players’ transfer values. The top 10 most valuable players are:

Player: Erling Haaland

Club: Manchester City

Value: €245.1million

Player: Vinicius Junior

Club: Real Madrid

Value: €196.3million

Player: Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

Value: €195.8million

Player: Jude Bellingham

Club: Borrusia Dortmund

Value: €190.2million

Player: Rodrygo Goes

Club: Real Madrid

Value: €184.5million

Player: Pedri Gonzalez

Club: Barcelona

Value: €178million

Player: Pablo Gavi

Club: Barcelona

Value: €174.1million

Player: Jamal Musiala

Club: Bayern Munchen

Value: €170.2million

Player: Phil Foden

Club: Manchester City

Value: €166.8million

Player: Kylian Mbappe

Club: Paris Saint Germain

Value: €163.2million